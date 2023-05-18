Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has further alluded his party may move to oppose changes to the petroleum resources rent tax (PRRT), with Mr Dutton telling the gas industry it was already "a significant tax contributor".
In an address to the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association conference, Mr Dutton told oil and gas industry representatives that Labor wanted to hit them "with the hammer of taxation".
"Your sector is already a significant tax contributor, paying a 40 per cent tax rate on offshore oil and gas projects," he said.
It comes as the World Meteorological Organisation warns of global temperatures likely surging to record levels in the next five years.
Changes to the PRRT proposed by Labor include limiting deductions for offshore liquefied natural gas projects and would net the government $2.4 billion over four years.
The war in Ukraine has helped gas companies boost their profits, with LNG earnings estimated at $91 billion in 2022-23.
Mr Dutton's remarks come just a day after opposition treasury spokesman Angus Taylor described Labor's gas proposals, including changes to the gas tax, as "death by a thousand cuts".
The Coalition is yet to announce its position on the proposed gas tax changes but when asked about the PRRT at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Mr Taylor said the country would need gas for years to come and "so taxing more strikes me as the wrong way to go about that."
Both Mr Taylor and Mr Dutton accused Labor of attacking the gas industry, with the opposition leader stating that Labor's energy policy was "driven by renewable zealotry".
"It's doing everything possible to shut down coal and frustrate the gas sector," he said.
Mr Dutton went on to accuse the Albanese government of being "one of the most interventionist governments in our nation's history".
"It wants to use the chains and whips of regulation and tax to control and cannibalise the private sector," he said.
He also lambasted Labor's safeguard mechanism reforms, which the government passed after negotiating with the Greens on an emissions hard cap and a pollution trigger.
"It's a new carbon tax - let's call it for what it is - and it's three times more than the one put forward by Julia Gillard," Mr Dutton stated.
The opposition leader claimed the government wasn't on the industry's side while stating that the Coalition "trusts industries instinctively to set their own pathway to net zero emissions by 2050".
If the Coalition opposes the proposed tax changes, the government will have to rely on the Greens to get the changes through parliament. Treasurer Jim Chalmers previously told the ABC this wasn't something the industry wanted.
The Greens have called for tougher changes to the PRRT, which they say could net the government around $94 billion over the next decade.
Asked if the government would consider looking at going further with the tax on Sky News, Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said "no".
"The Treasurer was very clear that this was a modest increase for our resources," she said.
The Canberra Times has contacted APPEA for comment.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
