Treasurer Jim Chalmers has called for the opposition to "do the right thing" and work with the government to get more revenue from the petroleum resources rent tax (PRRT) after the Coalition indicated it will oppose Labor's proposed changes.
"It is disappointing, but not especially surprising that Peter Dutton wants to say no to the Australian people getting more of the benefits from their resources sooner, to fund Medicare and other objectives," Dr Chalmers told journalists on Thursday.
Changes to the PRRT proposed by Labor include limiting deductions for offshore liquefied natural gas projects and would bring in $2.4 billion over four years.
In an address to the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association conference, opposition leader Peter Dutton told oil and gas industry representatives that Labor wanted to hit them "with the hammer of taxation".
Mr Dutton positioned the Coalition as an ally to the gas industry, promising it "will fight for your sector" and urging it to "fight for yourselves".
"We need you to work with us to push back against this government's detrimental policies," he said.
The war in Ukraine has helped gas companies boost their profits, with LNG earnings estimated at $91 billion in 2022-23.
It comes as the World Meteorological Organisation warns of global temperatures likely surging to record levels in the next five years.
Mr Dutton's remarks follow shadow treasurer Angus Taylor's National Press Club address on Wednesday, where Mr Taylor described Labor's gas proposals, including changes to the gas tax, as "death by a thousand cuts".
The Coalition is yet to announce its position on the proposed gas tax changes but when asked about the PRRT at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Mr Taylor said the country would need gas for years to come and "so taxing more strikes me as the wrong way to go about that."
If the Coalition opposes the proposed tax changes, the government will have to rely on the Greens to get the changes through parliament. Treasurer Jim Chalmers previously told the ABC this wasn't something the industry wanted.
The Greens have called for tougher changes to the PRRT, which they say could net the government around $94 billion over the next decade.
In a statement to The Canberra Times, APPEA Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch backed the government's plans.
"The proposed changes to the PRRT provide greater certainty for the oil and gas industry to consider the future investment required to maintain both domestic and regional gas supply security for our customers," she said.
"Australia needs a strong and sustainable future for the gas industry and that requires stable and enduring policy settings, and for that we consider bipartisan support is important."
Despite the industry's stance on proposed PRRT changes, Mr Dutton claimed the government wasn't on the their side while stating that the Coalition "trusts industries instinctively to set their own pathway to net zero emissions by 2050".
Both Mr Taylor and Mr Dutton accused Labor of attacking the gas industry, with the opposition leader stating that Labor's energy policy was "driven by renewable zealotry".
"It's doing everything possible to shut down coal and frustrate the gas sector," he said.
Mr Dutton went on to accuse the Albanese government of being "one of the most interventionist governments in our nation's history".
"It wants to use the chains and whips of regulation and tax to control and cannibalise the private sector," he said.
He also lambasted Labor's safeguard mechanism reforms, which the government passed after negotiating with the Greens on an emissions hard cap and a pollution trigger.
"It's a new carbon tax - let's call it for what it is - and it's three times more than the one put forward by Julia Gillard," Mr Dutton said.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
