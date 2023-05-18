Josh Papali'i will go down as one of Queensland's greatest ever props in the State of Origin arena.
The Canberra Raiders great has retired from Origin, informing Maroons coach Billy Slater of his decision earlier this week.
While his retirement is a blow for the Queenslanders, it's a boost for the Green Machine during their upcoming Origin period - which starts in Adelaide on Wednesday week.
Papali'i's played 23 Origins for the Maroons, making his debut in game 2 in 2013 to be part of Queensland's eight-year reign over NSW.
He went on to be part of six series wins and became a mainstay of the Maroons' starting front row.
But the loveable enforcer has called time on his Origin career, following in the footsteps of good mate and Raiders teammate Jack Wighton - who pulled the pin on representative football earlier this year.
Both Wighton and Papali'i will now be available for Canberra during the three-game series, as the Green Machine looked for its sixth straight win when they take on Manly at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
This year's Origin teams will be named on Monday.
Papali'i's Raiders teammates Corey Horsburgh and Hudson Young were both in the mix to be named in those squads for Queensland and the Blues respectively.
He made the call so he wouldn't stand in the way of the next generation of Queenslanders.
"I've loved every minute of my time playing for Queensland and representing the state and I have memories from my time in maroon I will never forget," Papali'i said.
"For me, it's about giving the next generation of Queensland players the chance to represent and it also allows me to concentrate on my football for the Raiders during the middle part of the season.
"I want to thank all of the coaches over the years that have given me the opportunity to play for Queensland and all of the players who I have taken the field with."
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was full of praise for his big bopper.
He pointed to the fact Papali'i was going out as one of the best props in the game as testament to his character.
Stuart said he would go down as one of "Origin's greatest players".
"Josh's decision to retire from State of Origin showcases Josh's character and his selflessness for his state," Stuart said.
"Playing one State of Origin match is a huge achievement, but to play over 20 Origin matches over a decade makes Josh one of the most experienced and decorated players in Origin history.
"His efforts for Queensland playing in the toughest arena in the toughest position will forever be remembered and Josh will go down as one of Origin's greatest players.
"The fact that he's made this decision at a period of his career where he would still be able to compete at this level is testament to Josh's character and humility, and I think it highlights just how much Origin has meant to him over his career."
NRL ROUND 12
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (C), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. James Schiller, 19. Hohepa Puru, 20. Brad Schneider, 21. Corey Harawira-Naera, 22. Nick Cotric.
Sea Eagles squad: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jason Saab, 3. Brad Parker, 4. Tolutau Koula, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Josh Schuster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Taniela Paseka, 9. Lachlan Croker, 10. Sean Keppie, 11. Haumole Olakau'atu, 12. Ben Trbojevic, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Samuela Fainu, 16. Ethan Bullemor, 17. Ben Condon. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Morgan Harper, 20. Cooper Johns, 21. Morgan Boyle, 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.