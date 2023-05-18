Jazz king Vince Jones to perform at Tallagandra Hill Winery this weekend

Three times ARIA award recipient Vince Jones is performing at the Tallagandra Hill Winery in Gundaroo on Sunday evening.
One of Australia's premier jazz exponents, Jones will be joined by his world-class quartet Matt McMahon (piano), John Mackey (saxophone), James Hauptmann (drums) and Karl Dunnicliff (double bass).
Now in his 40th year of performing, Jones has a catalogue of 22 albums as well as three ARIA awards. He has sold close to a million albums worldwide. Jones is also often invited to mentor the next generation of jazz musicians at conservatoriums around Australia
The concert starts at 6.30pm on Sunday. Doors open at 5.45pm.
A range of Tallagandra Hill wines, local beers and soft drinks will be available to purchase. Food will also be available to buy before the event and on the night.
Tickets are available at www.tallagandrahill.com.au/ The link is here.
