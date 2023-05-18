The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Larkham turns to young guns as ACT Brumbies stars rested for Force clash

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 18 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hudson Creighton will make his first start for the ACT Brumbies this season. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Hudson Creighton will make his first start for the ACT Brumbies this season. Picture by Keegan Carroll

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put his faith in the team's emerging talent as they look to tighten their grip on a top-two finish on the Super Rugby ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.