ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put his faith in the team's emerging talent as they look to tighten their grip on a top-two finish on the Super Rugby ladder.
The coach has been forced to rest a host of stars for Saturday's clash with the Western Force in Perth due to Rugby Australia's load management policies.
As a result, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini and Len Ikitau have all been rested. Nic White will also miss the match with a sternum injury, however was already slated to sit out before he suffered the injury in last week's win over the Highlanders.
Emerging props Rhys van Nek and Blake Schoupp will line up in the front row in a forward pack featuring youngsters Rory Scott and Charlie Cale, with Tom Hooper also earning his first start of the year.
Ryan Lonergan will lead the team out at scrumhalf, Jack Debreczeni wearing the No.10 jumper and Noah Lolesio starting on the bench. Hudson Creighton will continue his comeback from injury at outside centre, with Ollie Sapsford on the wing and Andy Muirhead shifting to fullback.
Under 20s star Klayton Thorn is in line for a Brumbies debut off the bench, while veteran Jesse Mogg is also slated for his first action this year in No.23.
Saturday's match is the second time Larkham has been required to rest his Wallabies, a weakened side falling to the Crusaders in round five.
The decision to leave a host of stars back home comes as the race for a top-two finish heats up.
With just three rounds to play, the Brumbies sit second on the ladder on 41 points. The Chiefs sit on top, five points clear, the two teams to play in Canberra next weekend.
Nipping at the ACT's heels are the Hurricanes and Crusaders on 37 points, the sides ready to pounce if the Brumbies falter.
The Brumbies haven't lost to the Force since 2013 however that match remains fresh in the minds of a host of former players.
The defeat forced the team into a semi-final trip to South Africa before they ultimately fell to the Chiefs in the grand final in Hamilton.
While the decision to rest a host of stars was largely taken out of Larkham's hands, the opportunity to freshen up ahead of the finals could prove valuable as the Brumbies chase a Super Rugby title.
Larkham has regularly rotated his players to build squad depth and keep his stars fresh for what will be a gruelling year starting with Super Rugby and concluding with the World Cup.
Despite the changes, the coach backed his young squad to secure a crucial victory on Saturday night.
"While we've made a lot of changes, mostly due to Wallaby rest, the message from us doesn't change and we're backing this group to go to Perth and execute their role for the team," Larkham said.
"It's an exciting team for us, with Hudson getting his first start, Klayton on the bench and Jesse there as well with his leadership and voice at the backend of the game.
"We know this is a big game for the Force so we'll have to match there energy but everyone in this group knows what's expected of them and our focus is on preparing well for Saturday night."
1. Blake Schoupp, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Rhys van Nek, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Tom Hooper, 6. Charlie Cale, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan (c), 10. Jack Debreczeni, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Hudson Creighton, 14. Ollie Sapsford, 15. Andy Muirhead.
REPLACEMENTS 16. Connal McInerney, 17. Fred Kaihea, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Jack Wright, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Klayton Thorn*, 22. Noah Lolesio, 23. Jesse Mogg.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
