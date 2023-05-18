At some point on Saturday night, ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham will look to his bench.
There he'll see Jesse Mogg and Klayton Thorn sitting side by side.
The two are at polar opposites of their careers, Mogg a 33-year-old veteran and Thorn a 19-year-old debutant, yet Larkham has complete faith in both men to make an impact when injected into Saturday's clash with the Western Force.
"Jesse was part of a famous victory for Wests over Queanbeyan on the weekend," Larkham said. "It was really good to see him back out on the field.
"He offers a lot of leadership in the back three and he's got a great skill set. He's training exceptionally well so he's physically in a really good place at the moment."
Thorn has spent the past month knocking on the door with performances for Gungahlin in the John I Dent Cup. Nic White's injury pushed the door slightly ajar and Larkham said the youngster charged through.
"Klayton's excited," he said. "He's performed exceptionally well in the John I Dent Cup, he was a standout performer last year and he's been one of the best halfbacks in the competition.
"I've been particularly impressed with the way he's built himself up over the last six months to put himself in a position where I'm confident that he'll play well."
The pair have been named on the bench for Saturday's clash after Larkham was forced to make 12 changes to his starting side.
Eight Wallabies have been rested as part of Rugby Australia's load management policy, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Valetini, Nick Frost, Tom Wright, Lachlan Lonergan, Len Ikitau and White all siting out.
Hudson Creighton will make his first Super Rugby start at outside centre, with Andy Muirhead at fullback and Jack Debreczeni stepping into flyhalf. Ryan Lonergan will captain the team.
Rhys van Nek and Blake Schoupp will start in the frontrow, with Tom Hooper at lock and Charlie Cale and Rory Scott in the backrow.
Mogg's selection completes a remarkable return from a wretched run with injuries. The veteran hasn't played a competition game since round seven last year and endured a number of setbacks in his recovery.
"He's had some pretty disappointing moments over the last six months," Larkham said. "He's worked really hard to get back into form and into shape and to find his confidence again.
"I remember speaking to him not more than six weeks ago and he was in a pretty bad place. He's built himself up from that into a position where he has the opportunity to perform on the weekend."
With three rounds left, the Brumbies sit second on the ladder on 41 points. The Chiefs sit on top, five points clear, the two teams to play in Canberra next weekend. Nipping at the ACT's heels are the Hurricanes and Crusaders on 37 points.
While the decision to rest a host of stars was largely taken out of Larkham's hands, the opportunity to freshen up ahead of the finals could prove valuable as the Brumbies chase a Super Rugby title.
"We need at some stage to freshen the guys up," he said. "We can't get through the whole season playing every round.
"Some of the boys are a bit fatigued so it's probably come at the right time for a number of players. For others, they're dead keen to be out there but we're adhering to the protocols."
1. Blake Schoupp, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Rhys van Nek, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Tom Hooper, 6. Charlie Cale, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan (c), 10. Jack Debreczeni, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Hudson Creighton, 14. Ollie Sapsford, 15. Andy Muirhead.
REPLACEMENTS 16. Connal McInerney, 17. Fred Kaihea, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Jack Wright, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Klayton Thorn*, 22. Noah Lolesio, 23. Jesse Mogg.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
