An accused drug trafficker and crime syndicate boss has been charged with selling synthetic heroin she allegedly claimed had "dropped" several people.
Annette Lea Keir, 43, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with trafficking in a controlled drug, participating in a criminal group, joint commission money laundering and receiving stolen property.
"It has dropped a fair few people lately," the woman allegedly texted a potential synthetic heroin customer.
"But that's because they are silly and don't listen."
She is also accused of illegally acquiring hundreds of tins of baby formula, among other stolen goods.
Court documents allege police intercepted hundreds of phone calls and messages between the woman and several alleged co-offenders, including Kristaps Fridemanis, who was granted bail last month.
Those documents allege Keir is the "primary driver" and co-ordinator of a number of thefts that took place between March and December 2022, and of related drug trafficking activities.
Magistrate James Stewart described the alleged operation as a "significant ring of theft" on Thursday during the woman's bail application.
The alleged thefts were said to have been carried out by co-offenders in supermarket stores and bottle shops across Canberra.
Those people are accused of stealing hundreds of baby formula tins during 39 separate thefts.
Other alleged thefts were said to have involved perfume, alcohol and petrol.
Police arrested Keir on January 9 and searched her home in the following morning's early hours.
There, they allegedly found baby formula tins, clip seal bags and drug paraphernalia including syringes and scales.
They also allegedly found diaries and notebooks containing "tick lists and running accounts with reference to alcohol, baby formula prices, brands and 'gear'".
In a simultaneous search of addresses linked to Fridemanis, police allegedly found upward of $30,000 in cash, synthetic heroin, chemicals and goods suspected to be stolen, including more than 300 bottles of alcohol and boxed Lego.
Police also allege they found handwritten instructions titled "Heisenberg kit", referencing popular drama Breaking Bad, which were said to be instructions for manufacturing drugs.
In alleged texts intercepted by police, Keir is accused of detailing the "synthetic" heroin as being a "yellowy kind of colour" and a powder, rather than rock.
"I'm telling you it shits all over anything everywhere," she allegedly said.
"Like anyone I give it to, like people who have used their whole life are dropping.
"It's really strong so you have to be careful."
Keir, who had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, applied for bail on Thursday after having spent a total of 15 days in custody for her offences.
Defence lawyer Simon Jackson said his client was making the application due to "extraordinary" delays in the processing of evidence for the case.
The court heard the analysis of significant text message and drug evidence was delayed, which the magistrate described as being "not acceptable".
"The Crown needs to 'giddy up', if I can use that expression," Mr Stewart said.
Mr Jackson also said Keir was at risk of losing the lease on her accommodation if she remained in custody.
A prosecutor opposed the application, telling the magistrate the case was "destined for the Supreme Court".
Mr Stewart denied Keir's bail application, saying it was "highly unlikely" the woman would refrain from criminal activity, especially with the possibility of accrued drug debts needing to be paid.
The magistrate also said there were significant risks of the woman interfering with witnesses.
Keir is set to return to court on June 20.
