Revenue officers stationed on light rail platforms have caused slower entry and exit for passengers this week, and will be sticking around until Monday to ensure customers are doing the right thing.
A spokesperson from Transport Canberra said one of several checks that happen each year has been under way since Monday and would continue until Monday, May 22.
Officers are reportedly ensuring customers tap on and off on the Alinga Street platform.
They have been scanning MyWay cards to check passengers have tapped on and off correctly, while reminding them to continue to do the same in the future.
The checks are to not only ensure customers are paying for the service, but also to gather customer data about how many people are using the trams and at what times, the spokesperson said.
"It's also to stop people from tapping off incorrectly, which actually results in a penalty," they said.
"It's as much about education as anything."
Transport Canberra hopes to get a better understanding of the number of people who access the light rail without tapping on and paying correctly through the data they gather.
This comes after it was revealed the light rail was Canberra's most popular public transport route, taking more than 20 per cent of all passenger boardings in the three months to December.
The service recorded 892,501 trips in the December quarter.
According to the current data, weekday boardings peak in the morning in the hour from 8am.
