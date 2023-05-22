A man who sexually abused two children was "so drunk" he has no memory of his "horrific" crimes, a court has heard.
Sithu Naing, 47, faced the ACT Supreme Court last week for the start of his sentencing proceedings.
He was previously found guilty of four counts of committing an act of indecency on a person aged under 16.
Naing had contested the allegations during a jury trial. He was acquitted of a further indecency charge.
He was ultimately found guilty of sexual indecency offences on two girls. Naing was a friend of the children's family.
Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna read a victim impact statement from the father of the girls to the court.
The father said Naing had been a close friend for more than 10 years and "a member of our extended family".
Naing had taken "advantage of my family's trust", he said in the statement.
He claimed Naing had "continued to attend family events without guilt or remorse".
"No child should have to experience the pain or fear my daughters have to manage," the father said.
"[I've] spent countless sleepless nights fearing for the safety of our family.
"My daughters and my family will have to live with the pain and impacts ... for many years to come. No child or family should ever have to experience this pain."
Defence barrister Stephen Robinson argued the case was "unusual" in one respect.
"[The crimes] occurred at a time when Mr Naing was so drunk that he has lost all memory of what he did," Mr Robinson said.
The lawyer stated there had been a lack of sophistication, premeditation or planning on Naing's behalf.
"What we don't see is Mr Naing becoming friends with the family for the purpose of gaining access to the victims," Mr Robinson said.
Mr Robinson argued Naing had been drinking heavily for 20 years and was known to be "a happy drunk".
"He drinks whisky and he drinks it to the point of passing out," he said.
"Every witness at trial described this as an aberration.
"None of this it to reduce what the victims would have felt as a horrific offence on each of them."
Mr Robinson argued Naing's moral culpability could be "mitigated to some degree", because the offender "didn't know when he drinks he would develop a sexual interest in young girls".
"This is the most unusual case," he said.
READ MORE:
Mr Robinson told the court a sentence of imprisonment served in the community would be appropriate for his client, who has served the past three-and-a-half months behind bars.
Justice Chrissa Loukas-Karlsson spoke directly to Naing, saying his "behaviour has led to the devastation of two families".
"You must understand how serious you conduct is," she said.
Justice Loukas-Karlsson is set to hand down Naing's sentence on July 28.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.