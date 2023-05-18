Land tax and rate increases have driven up rents in the ACT

Recent letters (Letters, May 15) highlight the negative impact of the federal Greens's posturing on home rents.
They explained landlords are not the problem. The ACT Greens have supported Labor partners in putting upward pressure on rents by massive increases on land tax and rates over the past five years.
Over this period the Owners Corporation Network has repeatedly said excessive - and on occasion double digit - rate and land tax increases are a major reason Canberra has the highest rent of any of the capital cities.
With conversations on high rents heating up as discussion on housing solutions progress, particularly with strong voices from the federal Greens, it is interesting that the Canberra Greens - with six people in our local government - have done and said nothing to address this with their Labor partners. The apartment home sector is where it is most affordable but this is where the increases in rates and taxes hence rents have been the greatest.
It seems the federal Greens and the ACT Greens are either different parties or hold contradictory positions.
Roy Darling (Letters, May 16) wonders what provision has been made for pastoral care should the takeover come to pass at Calvary Hospital.
He can rest assured that Canberra Health Services also provides a spiritual support service across both The Canberra Hospital and the University of Canberra Hospital.
The Canberra Hospital also has a (multi-faith) chapel. There is no reason to expect any change to pastoral care at Calvary.
G Gillespie (Letters, May 15) suggests that the Australian government should legislate the building of modular thorium reactors as a source of clean energy that cannot be diverted for military purposes.
At first glance this seems a sensible and practical solution. There is less waste from thorium reactors than from uranium reactors and it remains radioactive for a few hundred years compared to the tens of thousands of years for uranium waste. However, thorium reactors emit significant amounts of unstoppable gamma radiation.
Apart from small modular reactors still being technology unproven at useful scale (there are only three operational SMRs in the world), they are highly dangerous.
Well done to Rugby Australia on supporting the Voice. This will have a positive influence on the rugby union constituency, which is considerable.
In response to the opposition leader Peter Dutton's statement in his budget reply speech that the budget did nothing for "middle Australia" (in the context the promised tripling of the Medicare bulk billing rate), the Prime Minister replied "well, middle Australia likes to go the doctor too".
Well, by and large, Prime Minister, most middle Australians would not be the holder of a concession card, have children (eligible or otherwise) or are pensioners for whom the promised increase in bulk billed consultations will benefit.
I would argue that many middle Australians will find it just as prohibitive to see, or indeed defer visiting the doctor, because of the usurious consultation fees.
As co-chair of the Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group that met with US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, Andrew Wilkie is best placed to call for the release of Julian Assange from Belmarsh prison in London.
Senator Wilke was the only serving intelligence official in Australia, the UK and the US to resign publicly before the invasion of Iraq. He had seriously questioned whether Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.
Likewise, the US is seeking to extradite Assange from Britain over his leaking of confidential documents and videos pertaining to US war crimes committed in Iraq.
But this fight is not just to free Assange. It is a fight for democracy when governments refuse to disclose such war crimes and other serious matters that are in the public interest.
Will Ambassador Kennedy also fight for Australian-born Julian Assange and for democracy, or will she choose instead to protect US government interests?
Doug Hurst's short letter (Letters, May 10) is another sad example of bottom of the barrel scraping for issues to cast confusion into the debate on "The Voice".
Can he, or anybody else, enlighten me on the authority and context of his assertion that the UN has recently affirmed the extinction of Tasmanian Aborigines.
On the definition of Indigenous Australians, the three point definition (descent, identification, acceptance) has operated, with the general acceptance of the indigenous communities and Commonwealth and state and territory governments for at least four decades.
There is nothing that I have heard that suggests that it cannot continue to serve government and Indigenous relationships into the future. This could include the administration of The Voice.
I read with a warm inner glow about the 1400 seat Snow Theatre at Canberra Grammar School and the first performance (to be held on Saturday) by the flautist Ana de la Vega. How wonderful if all schools had such a facility.
The theatre was built with a donation of $20 million dollars from Terry Snow, an old boy from the school. I'm also aware parents pay a huge amount to send their children there. But it does raise the question of not all children being treated equally.
We are constantly and tediously referred to as the lucky country and the place where everyone gets a fair go. Do they really?
Many children in Australia are still educated in demountable classrooms with poor heating and cooling facilities. The BER scheme helped improve facilities in a number of schools but hundreds of millions more need to be spent to enable all children to be educated in a comfortable environment.
How many gifted children are missing out on wonderful opportunities through being in families struggling to make ends meet and, as a result, attend schools with limited facilities?
The school funding and equity debate will go on forever. No society will ever be able to give all children equal opportunities or a 1400 seat hall.
Nick Stevens (Letters, May 6) statement that "the Prime Minister is the true head of state" is wrong.
The expression "head of state" is not in the Australian constitution. It is used to describe the person who is accorded the highest rank among officers of government.
In my opinion this is the Governor-General, who is nominated by the Prime Minister, and appointed by the monarch.
Some say the head of state is the monarch; but the monarch has no part in the decisions made by the Governor-General in accordance with the Constitution.
The head of state is either the Governor-General or the monarch; not the Prime Minister.
Jenna Price's most frightening suicide statistic was that around half of those who take their own lives have had no contact with anyone who might have been able to help them ("Our suicide support plan in utter chaos", May 7, p.34).
No wonder that people dependent on drugs are among the most at risk of taking their own life.
In 2020, 22 people in the ACT did so by an intentional overdose. At 4.9 deaths per 100,000 of population, the ACT drug-induced suicide rate topped the nation.
The rate fell to four per 100,000 in 2021, the latest year for which figures are available.
The ACT assembly inquiry into cost-of-living pressures has heard from the St Vincent de Paul Society that "Mental health issues and substance abuse too often go together. They are complex cases".
There is just no response from services out there to support these most stigmatised of people.
A friend of mine who is now in his 60s, and who is sadly estranged from his family because of his drug dependency, hesitates to take his own life only because of the unbearable additional pain that it would cause his mother.
He has only reluctantly given me his current address because he feared that I would precipitate a "welfare visit" from the police or the mental health CAT team.
What does it say that someone is more afraid of submitting himself to crisis response services and the healthcare system than he is of ending his own life?
The article by Adam Triggs ("Australian economy would benefit by making to easier to start a business", canberratimes.com.au, May 18) was a breath of fresh air. So much for Scomo's slogan "if you have a go you'll get a go".
As we learn that global temperatures are highly likely to temporarily rise above the 1.5 degree Paris target in the next five years Australia's climate response is only creeping in the right direction. No government should approve new fossil fuel projects.
So, when Biden doesn't come to the "quad" meeting it is cancelled. Who's the major stakeholder here? Do the other leaders think they are equal partners?
Forget the debt ceiling issues at home excuse. It was his great disappointment at hearing Stuart Robert was leaving politics and won't be returning to Parliament that has led to Joe Biden cancelling his trip to Australia.
I suspect The real reason for Biden's trip to Australia cancellation is that his legs are aching a bit. I sincerely hope that he is still with us in this ugly world.
You recently reported the Stage three tax cuts will cost the country $313 billion dollars in the next decade. A good portion of the tax cuts to the super-rich will be spent overseas. Tax cuts for low-income earners would be spent any Australia.
Your recent article on EV charging etiquette reflects my experience. The slow finisher hogging the charging unit is nearly as irritating as Tesla drivers electing to use the few free NRMA units to avoid paying to use Tesla charging stations no one else can access.
The headline accompanying Michelle Grattan's weekend column ("Peter Dutton's budget reply lacks a big picture", canberratimes.com.au, May 12) was telling. It's hard for the Opposition Leader to have a big picture view when he is narrow of vision, bereft of policy ideas, simplistic of thought and merely spouts slogans.
I wonder how many of the masked neo-Nazis on the streets of Melbourne on Saturday where anti-maskers during Covid?
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said if rents were hiked to cover landlords' interest rate rises they could also "moderate" when rates come down. Really? When was the last time a landlord reduced the rent following a drop in their interest rates?
Unless people rally to the cause the Voice the referendum will surely fail.
