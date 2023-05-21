The Housing Australia Future Fund has not yet been passed by the Senate with the Greens holding out for a better deal.
The HAFF allocates $10 billion, generating a forecast $500 million annually for investment in social and affordable housing.
While it is admirable for the Greens to hold out for more it perhaps is timely to remind them that sometimes the good should not be the enemy of the perfect.
You would think the Greens have learnt the lesson from when they opposed Kevin Rudd's emissions trading scheme almost 15 years ago.
While a significant increase in direct public investment in housing across all levels of government would be ideal, the fund remains unambiguously a good thing.
In the affordable and social housing sectors, there is often talk of the housing spectrum. It ranges from housing ownership at one end down to homelessness at the other end. And in between (in the simplest of terms) it ranges up from crisis accommodation, to social housing then affordable housing onto private rentals then to ownership.
And when additional supply of one form of housing is delivered to a part of the spectrum, it takes material pressure off the parts of the spectrum immediately adjacent.
The fund aims to deliver 20,000 social housing across Australia and a further 10,000 affordable dwellings. In addition, the National Housing Accord will deliver a further 10,000 properties.
The ACT population is approximately 1.5 per cent of the Australia population so the ACT should in theory see around 600 of these properties. However Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has negotiated a minimum of 1200 properties for smaller jurisdictions including Tasmania and the ACT.
The housing fund will seek to prioritise investment in social housing over affordable housing.
This is a good thing.
Adjusting for population growth, governments across the country are effectively no longer investing in public housing in net terms or are sneakily and gradually transitioning their portfolios from houses to units with surplus funds often being used to offset deficits elsewhere in their budgets. This means social housing is being undersupplied.
Social housing is for people with high and complex needs and/or in the lowest income quintile. Rent is paid as a proportion of income.
Affordable housing is for people with agency i.e. jobs but who are struggling to make ends meet and raise their families. Rent is calculated as a proportion of the market rent - between 75-80 per cent of the market rent.
The income generated by social housing is much lower than affordable housing.
The lower level of revenue generated by a social housing property means investment in social housing is harder to make financially viable compared to investing in affordable housing.
With the right partnerships, purchasing/development strategies and financial engineering, investment in affordable housing can be made financially viable and there are many examples emerging of this.
In Canberra, the majority of social housing sits with Housing ACT, the ACT government-owned public housing entity.
While not finalised, it is understood that public housing entities will not be directly eligible for funds from the HAFF.
In the community housing sector in Canberra, the vast majority of social housing is managed by Havelock Housing. Havelock manages more than 200 properties and services almost 400 clients across Canberra as well as at the heritage-listed Havelock House on Northbourne Avenue in Turner.
Havelock's committed team of professionals takes considerable pride in their work and the difference it makes in people's lives particularly those with high and complex needs.
The HAFF will, in theory, indefinitely fund growth in social and affordable housing across Australia.
The focus on social housing, particularly in lieu of state government increased investment in public housing, is most welcome.
Once the Housing Australia Future Fund is passed, the team at Havelock Housing will be ready to go and grow the pool of social housing here in Canberra.
