Bring the Vibez in Garema Place on Friday night

This Friday sees is the final Bring the Vibez event in Garema Place before winter starts to close in.
On from 5pm to 8pm, the event features two DJ sessions and performances by local dance groups.
There'll be music for everyone to groove to, with hip hop, house, KPOP, and Afro beats.
Bring the Vibez is an initiative of the city Renewal Authority as a way to celebrate the national capital's "positive, vibrant and diverse youth culture".
