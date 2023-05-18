Times Past: May 19, 1988

With blacksmithing being classed as a rare trade in 2023, The Canberra Times reported in 1988 on Canberra's very first blacksmith who had quite the life before he arrived in the newly created national capital.
Frederick "Dinny" Hawkins started his working life early. "I was six years old, and my dad was a slaughterman in Braidwood," he said.
"One day the gambrel broke and a great big bullock carcass fell on him. Put him in Goulburn Hospital for seven months. I was the oldest kid in the family, so I had to work, getting the sheep and cattle in the yard ready for the slaughtermen. When the slaughtermen finished, my job was to clean up the guts and get all the fat off for boiling down. A cask of fat was worth 30 quid those days and that was a lot of money. Between that and setting a few rabbit traps, I was kept pretty busy for a six-year-old.
"School? I went to school when I could, which was about one day a fortnight, and then all I'd get was a fight."
Hawkins would celebrate his 88th birthday in mid-May. His long working life was over - the big hands that earned his living crippled by arthritis. He couldn't stand unaided. He lived with his wife, Dulcie, at a daughter's home in O'Connor. But he could still talk, and he had plenty to share of his memories.
Dinny was Canberra's first blacksmith. He arrived in the national capital in 1922 "when there was just about nothing here and you'd get lost kicking rabbits out of the way".
There was plenty of work for a blacksmith - as horsepower was what was being used to build the new city.
"I shod Clydesdales from Mount Stromlo to Weetangera," he said.
Dinny already knew a thing or two about hard men and hard life. After his initiation to the slaughter yard when he was six, he became a drover. When asked if he had ever been frightened, Dinny said: "When I was 10, we were droving 4000 head of sheep from Braidwood to Bredbo. One night when we camped we could hear dingoes howling all night."
Dinny became a blacksmith at 14, shoeing the Clydesdales that worked on Clyde Mountain. After a brief stint with the army, breaking horses for the remounts before a bad tram accident landed him in hospital. After that accident, he eventually ended up in Canberra and went back to the trade of blacksmithing. Dinny had only put down the hammer after he turned 80.
"I don't think I'll ever be able to shoe a horse again," he said, as he looked at his knotted hands. "But you never know".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.