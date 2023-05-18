Times Past: May 19, 1988

"One day the gambrel broke and a great big bullock carcass fell on him. Put him in Goulburn Hospital for seven months. I was the oldest kid in the family, so I had to work, getting the sheep and cattle in the yard ready for the slaughtermen. When the slaughtermen finished, my job was to clean up the guts and get all the fat off for boiling down. A cask of fat was worth 30 quid those days and that was a lot of money. Between that and setting a few rabbit traps, I was kept pretty busy for a six-year-old.