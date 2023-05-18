The Canberra Raiders are wary of a misfiring Turbo kicking into gear, with Jordan Rapana pointing to Kalyn Ponga's sudden return to form on the eve of State of Origin.
Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic has struggled so far this season, having been hampered by injury during the opening rounds.
But Rapana said Ponga's performance last week was a warning shot for what Trbojevic was capable of against the Raiders at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
After a slow start to the season himself, Ponga scored a try and set up three others in Newcastle's 46-26 win over the Gold Coast Titans last weekend in a stunning return to form ahead of Origin I.
Trbojevic has been a thorn in the Raiders' side over the years, scoring nine tries in his nine games against them - including a hat-trick in 2016.
It has Rapana wary of the man known as "Turbo" firing again, with the Raiders looking to extend their winning streak to six.
"Origin's around the corner. He looks as though he's carrying a niggle, but just look at Kalyn Ponga on the weekend," Rapana said.
"When Origin's around the corner people rise to the occasion - especially quality players like himself.
"We definitely won't be taking him lightly."
Rapana re-signed with the Raiders for next season on Wednesday, while fellow Canberra winger Albert Hopoate signed on for another two years.
Hopoate revealed Rapana had been a valuable mentor for him since he joined the club in 2021.
He's locked down a spot on the Green Machine wing and is now keeping Nick Cotric and Xavier Savage out of the NRL team.
Such has been Hopoate's contribution that Raiders coach Ricky Stuart even promised him he would come straight back into the team after missing Magic Round to attend his sister's wedding.
The 22-year-old has averaged 157 run metres per game and scored three tries in his eight games this season.
He's taken on board the strong work ethic from Rapana, continually putting his hand up to take the hard carries out of his own end to start the Green Machine's sets.
"In the meetings I sit next to him just so I can ask him questions and pick his brain a little bit," Hopoate said.
"I just watch him in the games and at training. I like watching how he competes and the way he positions himself on the field is big for me.
"I know if I keep learning off him then I'll hopefully be like a Rapana one day."
Rapana said it was a credit to Hopoate for keeping players of the calibre of Cotric and Savage out of the side.
Both will play NSW Cup this weekend, Cotric playing his first ever game in the reserves in his comeback from a hamstring injury.
"You know you're in a good place when you're keeping fellas like Nicky and Xavier and some of the other talented fellas coming through the ranks out," Rapana said.
"It's credit to [Jarrod Croker], myself, Albert and even Sebby [Kris] - he's been outstanding for us at the back there.
"It's sad for Nick to be coming back from injury, but just goes to show the depth that we have."
NRL ROUND 12
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (C), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. James Schiller, 19. Hohepa Puru, 20. Brad Schneider, 21. Corey Harawira-Naera, 22. Nick Cotric.
Sea Eagles squad: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jason Saab, 3. Brad Parker, 4. Tolutau Koula, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Josh Schuster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Taniela Paseka, 9. Lachlan Croker, 10. Sean Keppie, 11. Haumole Olakau'atu, 12. Ben Trbojevic, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Samuela Fainu, 16. Ethan Bullemor, 17. Ben Condon. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Morgan Harper, 20. Cooper Johns, 21. Morgan Boyle, 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong.
