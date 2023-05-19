The Canberra Times
Secret service: How Australia's intelligence community can stay ahead of the game

By Justin Bassi, Chris Taylor
May 20 2023 - 5:30am
The Australian Signals Directorate's motto of 'reveal their secrets, protect our own' is very apt. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The Australian Signals Directorate's motto of 'reveal their secrets, protect our own' is very apt. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The next independent review of Australia's intelligence community received welcome funding in last week's federal budget.

