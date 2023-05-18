New Dickson supermarket on track to open this year

In some good news for Canberrans, construction of the new Coles supermarket in Dickson is on track to open by the end of the year.
More details about the development, to be called Dickson Village, have been released.
Alongside the supermarket, TP Dynamics is developing a build-to-rent housing component, two levels of basement car parking and a series of smaller retail shops.
In other supermarket news, developers of Googong have also announced a deal with Coles.
Googong Coles will form part of a $44 million retail centre with about 25 shops.
Googong project director Malcolm Leslie said the announcement was a sign the township was "really coming of age".
"To have a full-line supermarket like Coles on your doorstep is a real bonus for the residents," he said.
In other news, the compulsory acquisition of Calvary Public Hospital in Bruce has sparked discussion among Canberrans in recent weeks.
Now, the property sector has weighed in and put a big valuation on the acquisition.
Industry experts say demand for medical properties, or what the industry calls "life sciences" real estate, has surged in recent years.
One expert suggested life science assets had become more lucrative than office real estate.
On the residential front, buyers flocked to view this 1970s architect-designed home in Campbell.
A CSIRO geneticist commissioned Melbourne architect Roy Grounds for the design, which features a curved facade and distinct brickwork covering the front windows.
The house last changed hands for $520,000 in the late 1990s. Just over 20 years later, the home has sold again.
Finally, another Canberra project impacted by the collapse of PBS Building has emerged.
Defence Housing Australia confirmed it is negotiating with a new builder to complete its townhouse project in Molonglo Valley.
Defence Housing entered a $33.4 million contract with PBS Building (ACT) Pty Ltd for the construction of 83 townhouses in Coombs.
Work stalled when five PBS companies entered voluntary administration in March.
While Defence Housing will retain a portion of the townhouses, about 60 were sold on the open market.
