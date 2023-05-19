The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 20, 1979

May 20 2023 - 12:00am
The front page on this day in 1979.
Before Australia celebrated the success of Michelle Payne winning the Melbourne Cup in 2015, The Canberra Times reported, in a small square on the front page on this day in 1979, on the first ever Australian female jockey to ride in horse racing.

