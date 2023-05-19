Times Past: May 20, 1979

Before Australia celebrated the success of Michelle Payne winning the Melbourne Cup in 2015, The Canberra Times reported, in a small square on the front page on this day in 1979, on the first ever Australian female jockey to ride in horse racing.
A Brisbane woman became the first Australian woman jockey to win a race against male riders - and she did it in style by riding a treble.
Pam O'Neil won on the favourite Samoan Lady in the two-year-old maiden at the Gold Coast meeting at Southport on Saturday, May 19.
It was only her third ride as a registered jockey after a Wednesday decision by the Queensland Turf Club which gave her permission to ride at provincial tracks.
Samoan Lady was trained by husband Colin O'Neil, a former leading Queensland jockey.
Pam went on to win the second maiden with an all-the-way win on Pananita, then brought her next mount Gelastic home to make it a winning treble.
"Pam was a bit jittery today but after her first win she settled down," Colin O'Neil said.
"It will probably take her about two months of racing to be at her peak as a jockey".
New Zealander Linda Jones was the first woman jockey to win over male riders in Australia when she won on Pay The Purple at Eagle Farm two weeks prior.
