A drink-driver who crashed into a van, killing a "completely innocent man", during a police pursuit came from "profound disadvantage", a court has found.
The victim's family said the case could have "no good outcome" on Thursday, when offender Marc Anthony Jessop was sentenced in Queanbeyan District Court to 10 years and eight months in jail.
Jessop received a seven-year non-parole period.
The 49-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, driving a stolen car, driving while disqualified and two counts of aggravated breaking, entering and stealing.
A charge of dangerous driving and not stopping during a police pursuit was withdrawn.
Jessop, of Moruya, collided head-on with a Mitsubishi on the Monaro Highway, just outside the ACT, on December 30, 2021.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, 56-year-old Harri Jokinen, died at the scene.
Jessop was driving a stolen black Holden Commodore and reached speeds of almost 190kmh during a police pursuit in the seconds before impact.
The victim's family previously detailed the "unbearable" sadness caused by his "completely senseless" death.
On Thursday, Judge Craig Smith said the "life of a completely innocent man was taken because of [Jessop's] conduct".
He said the offender had cast aside his responsibilities as a driver with "devastating consequences".
However, Judge Smith found Jessop's moral culpability was reduced due to "his background of profound disadvantage".
"[His] background may compromise his ability to learn from his experience and is relevant to the determination of sentence," Judge Smith said.
Jessop had a "dysfunctional" childhood and started using illicit drugs and alcohol from 11 years old, and was sexually abused by a soccer coach around the same time, the judge stated.
"That experience has left a mark on him and will do so for the rest of his life," he said.
Judge Smith also took Jessop's remorse for the death and resulting mental health issues into account during sentencing.
Court documents state that about 2am on the day of the fatal crash, Jessop and two other men stole items from a petrol station in Michelago and Nimmitabel Bakery. They also caused thousands of dollars' worth of property damage.
At 10.28am, police started a pursuit of a stolen car, driven by Jessop, but it was terminated due to the vehicle's excessive speed of about 180kmh in a 100kmh zone.
About 20 minutes later, the vehicle was spotted by Queanbeyan highway patrol officers on the Monaro Highway.
A second police pursuit commenced in Williamsdale.
Police planned to stop the vehicle with a tyre deflation device before the ACT border.
The Commodore side-swiped two other vehicles as it straddled the centre line of the road.
Jessop then collided head-on with a Mitsubishi coming from the other direction.
The victim, Mr Jokinen, was unresponsive and trapped in his vehicle.
Mr Jokinen was cut from the car by emergency services and, despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement to the media, Mr Jokinen's family said "there could be no good outcome" when it came to Jessop's sentencing.
"Nothing will bring Harri back to us," the statement read.
"We are relieved to have this day behind us.
"We now look forward to the coronial inquest, and hope there will be significant recommendations made to contribute towards safer NSW Police pursuit policies."
Jessop will be eligible to be released from custody in May 2029.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
