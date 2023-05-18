There has been a noticeable changing of the guard in the southern estuaries as wintry weather starts to dictate fishing fortunes.
As water temperatures dip as low as 13 degrees in the upper reaches of some systems, species like flathead and whiting have become harder to find.
But fish that relish the cooler conditions - bream, tailor, salmon and blackfish - are becoming increasingly abundant.
Fat tailor and salmon are certainly making their presence felt in many estuaries, including Tuross and Merimbula lakes, Moruya River and Wagonga Inlet.
There's also plenty of both around the rocks and along the beaches. The tailor from the surf have been solid - up to 55cm. Hopefully they stick around across winter.
Spinning with metal lures and bait fishing with pilchards are the best methods. Some of the best choppers have been caught on metals in the surf gutters at the bottom of the tide.
Blackfish are about in healthy numbers in the estuaries and around the rock walls, and provide plenty of fun - and tasty fillets - if other species are playing hard to get.
Traditionally a vegetarian, blackfish will take prawns, nippers and worms under some circumstances. I even caught half-a-dozen hungry specimens on the weekend on chunks of pilchard!
Offshore, the water is around 17 to 18 degrees and the reef fishing for snapper, flathead, nannygai and morwong is pretty steady.
It has been crowded in the mountains as scores of anglers try their luck for a trophy brown trout.
The combination of glo-bugs and nymphs, on either fly or spin tackle, is accounting for lots of browns in the alpine rivers and streams.
