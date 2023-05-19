Court cases from the 18th century attest to the lightness of whalebone stays and the elasticity of whalebone within them. This is a far cry from the description given in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Still, just as modern underwires in bras can come loose, sometimes baleen could stick out of the top and bottom of a corset, poking women in the underarms or hips. However, these were easily fixed by women or their staymakers.