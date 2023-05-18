A carer accused of stealing a six-figure sum from an elderly woman has been hit with dozens more charges.
Max Davidson, 65, was arrested in December 2022 and charged with 12 counts of theft after allegedly befriending a widow in order to steal from her.
Back then, police said they suspected Davidson had taken about $130,000 from the 85-year-old woman.
Davidson was also charged with three counts of cannabis cultivation after police searched his Flynn home and allegedly found a grow house on the property.
Magistrate Beth Campbell, who granted Davidson bail the day after his arrest, described his alleged crimes as a "heartbreaking example of a person taking advantage of a widow".
At the time, the ACT Magistrates Court heard police expected to lay further charges.
That had happened by the time Davidson returned to court on Thursday afternoon.
Court lists showed 60 new theft charges had been laid, but magistrate Jane Campbell did not read them aloud because Davidson's solicitor had already received copies of them.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
It is therefore unclear exactly how much Davidson is now alleged to have stolen from the woman.
Police have previously said Davidson met the alleged victim in 2016.
He provided her with roadside assistance as part of his job as an emergency mechanic.
"Soon after this he began a friendship with the woman, maintaining regular communications with her," ACT Policing said in a statement late last year.
When the elderly woman's health deteriorated, she is said to have given Davidson her Visa card and PIN so he could buy her necessities.
While doing this, Davidson allegedly withdrew cash from her account for himself without authorisation.
He also allegedly bought himself lottery tickets and other items with the woman's funds.
According to police, he was simultaneously withholding the woman's monthly bank statements and other mail.
Police allege Davidson also convinced the woman to give him power of attorney and make him a beneficiary of her estate.
Eventually, he resigned from his job and became the woman's full-time carer.
"The man then allegedly employed his family members to undertake house renovations however the work did not occur, despite payment being made," the police statement said.
"Once the woman returned to her home, she noticed multiple household items were missing."
Davidson, who did not enter pleas to the fresh charges on Thursday, is due back in court on June 8.
Prosecutor Emma Bayliss indicated the next occasion was likely to involve legal argument about whether the matter should ultimately be finalised in the ACT Supreme Court.
Defence lawyer Sam McLaughlin said his current position was that the case was capable of staying in the Magistrates Court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.