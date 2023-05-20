The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Vigneron Ken Helm rates 2023 vintage up there with his best ever

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Helm rates his 2023 wines among the top three vintages he's ever made. Picture by Gary Ramage
Ken Helm rates his 2023 wines among the top three vintages he's ever made. Picture by Gary Ramage

If there's one question Ken Helm's been asking himself for the past 70-odd years it's "why?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.