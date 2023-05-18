The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

APS-wide pay and conditions negotiations to consider pay fragmentation in negotiations next week

Miriam Webber
Adrian Rollins
By Miriam Webber, and Adrian Rollins
May 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher has identified salary boosts for the lowest paid as a key issue for negotiations. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher has identified salary boosts for the lowest paid as a key issue for negotiations. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The government will try to "unscramble" the effects of decades of agency-level negotiations as APS-wide pay and conditions talks turn to the issue of pay fragmentation next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.