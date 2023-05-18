It's time to talk about your end-of-life wishes

The right time to talk about your end-of-life wishes is now. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Aside from change, death is perhaps another only thing inevitable in this life. No matter how hard you try to avoid or forget the topic, it's something you need to discuss at some point or before it's too late.



If you think about it, every part of life requires planning, and death deserves no less.

End-of-life planning, also known as advanced care planning, is crucial in getting your affairs in order. In a study conducted in 2021, 90 per cent believed that discussing a person's end-of-life wishes is essential. However, only 27 per cent took action.

Note that this is more than just letting your family know your dying wishes. It typically involves accomplishing a living will, giving advance directives and assigning a healthcare proxy so your loved ones won't scramble when you get severely ill or before you take your final breath.

What to remember when planning end-of-life

Although preparing for your death is never simple, it's a priceless gift to your loved ones. These conversations between friends and family members can be among the most insightful and private.



If you're looking for tips to help you out during this sensitive phase, below is a quick list you can use:

Put everything into writing

It's one thing to discuss your end-of-life wishes and another to make sure everything is legal and binding. Yet, in 2018, 52 per cent of Australians do not have a living will. This surprising number shows that not many people are aware of its importance.

However, once you've decided to discuss this stage of your life, get in touch with an attorney who can help you draw up the legal documents you need. You can also consider creating an online will from Willed if you want to get things done fast, securely and efficiently.

If you're terminally sick or in an advanced stage of illness, unable to make your own healthcare decisions and not expected to recover, a living will is a legal instrument that takes effect.



Knowing what kind of medical interventions or treatments you accept or reject helps your family and those who supply your healthcare.



Moreover, it should answer questions related to life-support treatment that you want and don't want to receive, including major surgeries, CPR, blood transfusions and organ donation.

Draw up a power of attorney

A power of attorney is a legal document that enables a person to choose a representative to make rational decisions on your behalf if you can no longer function or decide for yourself. Make sure to express your wishes to this person and confirm they're willing to take responsibility.

If you want someone to make medical decisions based on your expressed wishes in case you're unable to speak for yourself, you should make a power of attorney for health care or chronic care. On the other hand, enduring power of attorney authorises a person to manage finances.

The person you pick should be able to respect and comprehend your wishes. It's okay if it's not always the obvious choice or the one you feel closest to.

Delegate your wishes

The last thing you want when you die is to be a burden to the people around you. This is precisely why you want to talk about your end-of-life wishes first. You can't let your spouse, parents or one of your children take all the responsibilities when you're gone.

If you have several adult children, assigning tasks based on their occupations and interests may help them cooperate and prevent conflict while grieving your loss. It also helps make everyone in the family feel you appreciate their presence and trust their ability to keep your wishes and see them through.

For instance, you can put your eldest child in charge of financial stuff, then another one of your children for the spiritual arrangements, among others. You can tell them your plans so they can reflect on their responsibilities and draw up their own plan of action when the time comes.

Start early

Having an early conversation with your family about your final intentions is crucial. Don't wait until there's an emergency since you never know if you'll still be able to make decisions or leave instructions. You may use special occasions, particularly ones where your complete family will be present, as appropriate forums for these conversations.

Whether it's for drawing up your will, discussing your estate plan or retirement plan, you can consider getting viewpoints from the people you care about so you can plan accordingly. Doing so can help ensure your end-of-life wishes will be duly noted, especially if you emphasise your desire to make them so.

Planning for your death ultimately revolves around you and your priorities. The key is to regularly talk about your end-of-life wishes because your opinions may change over time, giving you a chance to ask for guidance and receive other people's perspectives.

The bottom line

Although planning for end-of-life care may not be simple, doing it in advance can bring comfort to you and the people carrying out your wishes should the right time come. Talking about your preferences with the people who matter the most can help you decide on your medical care and treatment. Likewise, they can offer comfort in knowing others share your values.