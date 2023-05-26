For many critics, the concept of literary crime is an oxymoron. However, P.D. James' Adam Dalgliesh stories and the late, lamented Peter Temple's Truth are decidedly novels in which style and language dominate the plot.
John Banville, who as a novelist has been described as an heir to Proust and Nabokov, would be disconcerted to discover his crime fiction wasn't considered literary.
Irish writer and Booker Prize winner Banville published his first crime novel, Christine Falls, in 2007, using the pseudonym Benjamin Black. Banville has said that "the invention of Benjamin Black was John Banville's way out of what was suspiciously like a rut".
Banville had found literary freedom in his novels about Quirke, an alcohol dependent pathologist in Dublin in the 1950s. Six more Quirke novels followed until 2020, when Banville decided to publish Snow under his own name, stating that Black had "very graciously allowed himself to be killed off".
In Snow, Banville introduced a new detective, Inspector St John Strafford from the protestant land-owning class. In April in Spain (2021), he brought Strafford and Quirke together in San Sebastian, where Quirke was on his honeymoon.
The location created a lighter, humorous tone, until the inevitable tragedy at the end.
The Lock-Up sees both detectives back in Dublin. (Spoiler alert: it's impossible to write about this novel without reference to April in Spain - it is a true sequel).
Quirke is living with his daughter Phoebe, refusing to step foot in the house he had shared with his wife Evelyn. "He hadn't spoken of his wife's death to Phoebe or to anyone . It was ... a forbidden topic". He's "faded . . . Reduced in substance. He seemd not entirely there".
When he's not working, Quirke walks the streets of Dublin; "it settled his mind, it blurred his thoughts, it kept the monsters of remembrance at bay".
Strafford is investigating the death of Rosa Jacobs, a Jewish student at Trinity College, found dead in her car in a lock-up garage. It would appear to be suicide, but Quirke proves the girl has been murdered. He and Strafford join forces to discover who wanted her dead and why.
Rosa had been an activist distributing pamphlets calling for abortion clinics throughout Ireland. She was reckless and "had principles and no-one could persuade her she was wrong".
She was also close to a wealthy German exile, Wolfgang Kessler and his son Frank. Banville in his prologue has revealed the truth about the Kesslers, which makes Rosa's involvement with the family even more unlikely.
However, the mystery of Rosa's death is less important to Banville than his exploration of the strained relationship between his two main characters and the extraordinary complicity of the Irish Catholic Church in finding a safe haven for Nazi criminals.
From the epigraph at the beginning to the unexpected twist in the epilogue, The Lock-Up is a beautifully written, intense exploration of love and loss, grief and consolation.
If Banville is a master of his craft, Stig Abell is definitely an apprentice.
Abell is a media personality in the UK and for some years he was the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. His author biography proclaims he "loves detective novels above any other literature, films, plays or television".
Death Under a Little Sky is his own debut in the genre. His obsession with crime fiction is reflected in both his chapter headings and the names his main character gives aspects of his inherited property.
There's an Agatha Wood, Reacher Island in the middle of his lake, a Morse field and, for some reason, Meryton is the closest town.
Jake Jackson is a successful Detective Inspector in a big city. However, his marriage is failing and when his uncle leaves him Little Sky, a remote estate in the countryside, Jake decides it's his opportunity for a fresh start.
Little Sky is isolated with no phone connection, no internet and no bathroom. However there is a "huge library, primarily of detective fiction . . . it is the most wonderful room Jake has ever seen".
The nearest "settlement" is Caelum Parvum, population 8, including Livia Bennet, a beautiful young vet.
Livia invites Jake to join her team in an annual local tradition, the hunt for St Athelmere's bones. Not real bones but a bag of sticks hidden by the owner of the local shop. But this year the bones in the bag are human. Enter Detective Chief Inspector Watson of the Meryton Police. Jake, who has experience of solving cold cases, joins the investigation.
In what follows, Abell brings together the story of a man searching for his true identity with a whodunit, a police procedural and elements of a thriller.
The end result is contrived, confused and in need of a good editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.