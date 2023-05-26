The Canberra Times
Review

The Lock-Up, by John Banville and Death Under A Little Sky, by Stig Abell, show two opposing writers

By Anna Creer
May 27 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The master and apprentice of the genre.
The master and apprentice of the genre.
  • The Lock-Up, by John Banville. Faber, $32.99
  • Death Under A Little Sky, by Stig Abell. HarperCollins, $32.99.

For many critics, the concept of literary crime is an oxymoron. However, P.D. James' Adam Dalgliesh stories and the late, lamented Peter Temple's Truth are decidedly novels in which style and language dominate the plot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.