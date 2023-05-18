All it's taken to get Saddle The Sun back racing is time and a tree change.
The Allan McRae-trained gelding will finally end his three-year hiatus when he jumps at Canberra's Thoroughbred Park in the Federal (1000 metres) on Friday.
A tendon injury has kept the now nine-year-old out since he finished 11th at Flemington in January 2020.
He's changed trainers twice since then, eventually finding his way to McRae's property at Yass where he's been loving country life.
After getting through his barrier trial at Canberra on April 21, Saddle The Sun will finally return to racing.
McRae hoped that would lead to a second-up run over a preferred distance of 1200m.
"He was too good to be sitting out in the paddock doing nothing and his leg looks pretty solid, touch wood, so hopefully it all stays together and things go in the right direction for him," he said.
"It wasn't career-ending, but it was something that needed time and they gave him plenty of time to make sure it settled down."
Part of that comeback has been a move to McRae's property at Yass.
He's got an 800m wood-chip track, a pool and hills to work on - plus he can access both Yass and Goulburn for trackwork if he wants.
It's part of a tree change Saddle The Sun has thrived under.
"It's a very relaxed environment ... and the horses relish it," McRae said.
"He was a bit of an anxious horse when he turned up, but he's relaxed really well here because it's a pretty chillaxed environment.
"A lot of horses that have been in the big stables they enjoy being in a more open environment."
Meanwhile, the new synthetic Polytrack at Thoroughbred Park will take its next step towards being approved for racing when Canberra Racing holds a barrier trial on it on Friday.
It's hoped they'll be able to host their first race meet on it on June 23.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
