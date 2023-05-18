The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Biden's cancellation is just US politics as usual

By The Canberra Times
May 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

With the greatest respect to former foreign minister Bob Carr and others who characterise Joe Biden's cancellation of his Australian trip as a sign the US can't be trusted and is only going through the motions with the "quad" it's all very Seinfeld; "a show about nothing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.