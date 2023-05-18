Campaigners for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament have welcomed backing from sporting codes, who have come out in favour of a "yes" vote.
The AFL and Rugby Australia on Thursday became the latest sporting codes to back the Voice, following the NRL, Football Australia, Tennis Australia and the Australian Olympic Committee.
The AFL said it had "many discussions" with its clubs, staff, players, and the AFL's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Council on the proposal.
"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players have long made a stellar contribution on the footy field," the league said in a statement.
"Their off-field contributions are equally valued for the impact they have made on our game and our community."
Meanwhile, Rugby Australia announced its support in a full-page newspaper advertisement, stating the "referendum could engender more national pride than any sporting achievement".
It comes amid fresh polling from Nine newspapers, which found support for the Voice has fallen from 58 to 53 per cent.
Earlier polling from YouGov, commissioned by the Uluru Dialogue, surveyed 732 First Nations Australians and found 83 per cent were in favour of the Voice compared to 51 per cent of the voting population surveyed.
In a statement, Uluru Dialogue co-chair Megan Davis said Thursday's announcement was a thoughtful and powerful acceptance of the invitation in the Uluru Statement.
"We are pleased Rugby Australia has added its voice to this movement joining the calls from the 83 per cent of First Peoples who support the First Nations Voice," she said.
"Organisations like Rugby Australia have a critical role to play in making sure both First Nations communities and Australians of all backgrounds are engaged in this national conversation about the Voice."
Yes alliance campaign director Dean Parkin also made a statement, saying sport was a "great unifier in Australia".
"Sporting bodies such as the AFL and Rugby Australia have deep connections working in communities right across our country and their statements today demonstrate the ever-growing support for a 'yes' vote," he said.
"They have walked the walk and their support will help take the conversation to where it belongs - with the people of Australia."
Uluru Dialogue representative Janine Coombs said the AFL was "among Australia's most influential sporting codes".
"While the outcome of this referendum is for the Australian public to decide, the support from the AFL and so many individual football clubs is a powerful sign Australia is ready to answer the call of the Uluru Statement and make the First Nations Voice a reality," she said.
An inquiry into the Voice wrapped up this month, with a Labor-dominated parliamentary committee recommending Parliament pass the constitution alteration bill without changes.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
