The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Stephen Larkham backs Indigenous Voice to Parliament as ACT Brumbies look to path forward

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 18 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Larkham is confident the Voice controversy will not impact his team's performance. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Stephen Larkham is confident the Voice controversy will not impact his team's performance. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has thrown his support behind the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum while declaring sport and politics do mix.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.