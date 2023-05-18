Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning has backed ACT youngster Faitala Moleka to star in her Test debut.
The 18-year-old improved with every game for the Brumbies in their recent Super W campaign, steering the team around the park and into the semi-finals.
Moleka played flyhalf for the bulk of the season, however has shifted to fullback for Saturday's clash with the Fijiana in Sydney.
In winning the race for the Wallaroos No.15 jumper, the youngster outplayed Brumbies teammate Ash Bishop and 16-year-old Waratahs prodigy Caitlyn Halse.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Tregonning was impressed with Moleka's performance at training during the past week and said she deserved first crack at the starting job.
"Faitala's come in and shown a lot of calmness around game organising, game driving and filling into different positions," Tregonning said. "She has got an awesome skillset as well.
"We had Ash Bishop training there during the week and Caitlyn Halse, Faitala won the spot with her performances at training."
Moleka is one of five Brumbies in the team, Tabua Tuinakauvadra and Jasmin Huriwai in line to make debuts off the bench. Tania Naden and Siokapesi Palu are also on the bench.
Saturday's Test comes as the Wallaroos gear up for a reshaped Test calendar culminating in the inaugural WXV tournament.
The Pacific Four series will double as a qualifier for the event, Australia determined to qualify for the championship division.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.