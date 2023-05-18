The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Michelle Grattan | A Tanya Plibersek or a Jim Chalmers led government could have been bolder

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated May 19 2023 - 9:28am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reading Margaret Simons' recently released biography of Tanya Plibersek brought to mind an interesting question. What sort of Labor government would we have if Plibersek, rather than Anthony Albanese, had become Labor leader in 2019, and then won the 2022 election?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.