Parents call for ACT Active Kids Vouchers as sporting costs soar

Take a walk through through the ACT streets on Saturday morning and chances are you'll stumble across a park.
Hundreds of kids will be running around, chasing a soccer ball, marking a Sherrin or sprinting down the sideline like Corey Toole.
It's a sign of a healthy community and the planting of the seeds for an active life.
Participation rates across the ACT are higher than any other state or territory but officials fear they mask a concerning truth.
Because while participation rates are high, the costs of participation have never been higher. This, combined with a cost of living crunch, has many fearing a decline over the next few years.
Parents are already considering cost when choosing what sports their kids play and are restricting the number of codes their children sign up for.
"It depends on the passion," junior mum Christie Balazs said. "If the cost is high and they just want to try it, then maybe not. If they really want to do it, [Harvey] has wanted to play soccer for a year and a half, so we just had to do it."
The ACT is blessed to have a wealthy, well-educated population. Parents recognise the value of sport and they're willing to find room in the budget for participation costs. As inflation rises, however, that is becoming increasingly difficult.
Given the social benefits of active communities, parents are looking to the ACT government for support.
The ACT is the only state or territory without an Active Kids Voucher program in some form. The recently elected NSW Labor government is reviewing the state's program, a move experts have cautioned against.
Parents across the capital are pragmatic when discussing budget pressures but feel facilitating sporting participation should be a priority.
"It would be great for them to support kids as much as they can," Johno Grady said. "At the same time, I'm realistic and want good hospitals, good health care, good education, good roads. You can't have it all.
"It would be great if they could, but at the same time, we're only seeing a small snippet of the picture."
Grady is right, the government must manage a tight budget and choose where to direct costs.
At a time when they are spending $1 billion on a new hospital and hundreds of millions on the light rail extension, there is little left for non-essential programs.
But investment in community sport is one that pays off in the long-run. Preventative measures may not be flashy, but they are more cost-effective than curative health care.
By providing our kids with access to sporting programs, we are planting the seeds for lifelong healthy habits and providing mental and physical health benefits, ultimately reducing the burden on the health system.
So with concerns about a looming fall in participation rates, it's time for the ACT government to ensure every child has the chance to play sport, no matter their background or parents' income.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
