In a stoush over the Voice the Parliament, Indigenous leader Mick Gooda has clapped back at Noel Pearson, after the Cape York leader described Gooda as a "bed wetter" for his stance on the referendum.
In an earlier interview with the Nine newspapers on Thursday, Mr Gooda, who was involved in creating the Voice model, expressed fears over the referendum failing amid wavering support for the 'yes' vote and suggested the provision allowing the Voice to advise executive government not be enshrined in the constitution.
The searing critique comes amid a Resolve poll for Nine Newspapers showing support for the Voice has fallen from 58 to 53 percent.
Mr Pearson lashed out at Mr Gooda during an interview with the ABC on Friday, saying he did not represent Indigenous people after Mr Gooda called for compromise on the proposed Voice to Parliament.
In response, Mr Gooda told the Sydney Morning Herald he "won't be bullied into conforming with his position and the Australian public won't be bullied into voting yes in this referendum".
"I've disagreed with some things Noel has said and done in the past. But I know in my heart of hearts that he fights for what he thinks is best for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," he said.
"I wish he would afford others the same courtesy when they disagree with him."
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton also came Mr Gooda's defence on Friday, saying "I don't think he deserved the assessment that was given of him this morning".
READ MORE:
Mr Pearson said the campaign was just kicking off, and Mr Gooda - a former Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social justice commissioner - couldn't "separate compromise from capitulation".
He accused Mr Gooda of "wetting the bed too early in the day".
Some constitutional conservatives have raised fears the executive government provision could trigger a flood of litigation.
It has been a point of contention even among some supporters like Liberal MP Julian Leeser, who quit the front bench last month to campaign for the referendum after his party decided to oppose the Voice proposal.
An inquiry into the Voice, which scrutinised the wording of the proposed constitutional amendment, concluded this month, with the Labor-dominated committee recommending the referendum bill be passed without changes.
But Mr Leeser is planning to introduce a bill to parliament next week that proposes enshrining the Voice being able make representations to executive government in legislation and not in the constitution.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.