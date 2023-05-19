The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Noel Pearson takes aim at Mick Gooda on Voice compromise calls

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated May 19 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noel Pearson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Noel Pearson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Cape York leader Noel Pearson has lashed out at fellow Indigenous leader Mick Gooda as a "bed wetter" and not representing Indigenous people after he called for compromise on the proposed Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.