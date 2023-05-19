Cape York leader Noel Pearson has lashed out at fellow Indigenous leader Mick Gooda as a "bed wetter" and not representing Indigenous people after he called for compromise on the proposed Voice to Parliament.
The searing critique comes amid a Resolve poll for Nine Newspapers showing support for the Voice has fallen from 58 to 53 percent.
In an interview with the Nine newspapers on Thursday, Mr Gooda, who was involved in creating the Voice model, expressed fears over wavering support for the campaign and suggested the provision allowing the Voice to advise executive government not be enshrined in the constitution.
Mr Pearson said the campaign was just kicking off, and Mr Gooda - a former Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social justice commissioner - couldn't "separate compromise from capitulation".
"The day that we allow someone like him to be the arbiter of the position of Indigenous people in negotiation, with the Parliament and the government is the day we give the whole game away," he told RN Breakfast.
Mr Pearson accused Mr Gooda of "wetting the bed too early in the day".
He also claimed he was "an opponent of the Voice", suggesting he has lodged "submissions to parliamentary inquiries opposing the voice in the past".
An inquiry into the Voice, which scrutinised the wording of the proposed constitutional amendment, concluded this month, with the Labor-dominated committee recommending the referendum bill be passed without changes.
Some constitutional conservatives have raised fears that the provision could trigger a flood of litigation.
It has been a point of contention even among some supporters like Liberal MP Julian Leeser, who quit the front bench last month for campaigning for the referendum after his party decided to oppose the proposal.
Mr Pearson however rubbished the suggestion on Friday, claiming Mr Leeser even admitted that the move wouldn't bring further Liberal party members on board.
"[Mr Leeser] said no new people would come on board if this change was made, but it may help with the overall vote," he said.
"He did the principal thing by resigning from the front bench, but he's also got his own agenda of earning his faith back in the team, back on the front bench.
"Julian's agenda is actually damaging to the cause of recognition."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
