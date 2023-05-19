Maggie Gorham wasn't sure if her second chance would come.
A member of the GWS Giants squad in 2020, injuries crippled her chances of taking to the field. Gorham was just 18 at the time and decided to step back and assess what direction she wanted her life to head.
So the teenager returned home to Canberra and joined Ainslie Football Club. This time, the focus was on playing the sport for fun rather than pursuing her elite dreams.
Eventually Gorham decided the time was right to have another crack at the AFLW and the Western Bulldogs came calling. Now 21, the midfielder is ready to make the most of her second opportunity in the AFLW.
"I always hoped I would be back," Gorham said.
"It was more if I could get myself in a mindset where I knew I could do it again. Getting back was always in the back of my head, it was just about believing myself.
"So many talented girls are coming up through the pathways. It's always been a thing I've wanted to give another crack and I'm grateful I do get another chance at it."
Ainslie will be well-represented throughout the upcoming AFLW season, with former star Georgie Jaques to play for Port Adelaide.
Current Ainslie coach Britt Tully spent four seasons with the Giants and has worked hard to ensure the pathway to the top level is a smooth one.
"Maggie was at the Giants with me a few years ago and she's a quality player," Tully said.
"She has good IQ, she's a caring person and I'm glad to see Maggie have another crack and that a team's got faith in her.
"Georgia was unlucky not to get picked up last year and wanted to follow her father's footsteps. She's a good enough player to be there and I'm keen to see them both on TV."
The rapid professionalisation of women's sport has triggered a steep rise in on-field quality. Gorham admits she's nervous about returning to an elevated league, but she's confident she has what it takes to quickly find her feet.
"Playing for Ainslie I noticed a massive change in my game," Gorham said.
"I'm a bit fitter, I'm older and I've grown a lot in the areas I needed to work on. Hopefully I will slide nicely into the team. With the quality and standard of footy now, it won't be easy to walk on in but I'm hoping I'll be up to standard."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
