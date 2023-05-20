Times Past: May 21, 1977

On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported on an almost costly mistake all due to one small button.
An RAAF fireman had been given a "Good Show" award for reporting the loss of a button which could have led to the destruction of a $6.5 million F111C Fighter bomber at Amberley RAAF Base, Queensland.
Sergeant Kevin Cummins, of Base Squadron, Amberley, had taken part in an "egress exercise" with an F111, which entailed practising the evacuation of the aircraft's crew in the event of its catching fire while starting up preparatory to flying on a mission.
After the exercise he noticed one of the buttons from his overalls was missing and reported it.
An inspection of the ground around the aircraft having failed to turn up the missing button, the cockpit of the F111 was searched and the "foreign object" was found lodged in one of the throttle controls.
Had the aircraft taken off the button in position, the machine could have become uncontrollable and crashed.
Now all airmen who work near aircraft must be provided with clothing which has only slide fasteners or self adhesive strips.
[A "Good Show" award is a certificate for diligent and conscientious performance of duty. The recipient receives a citation which is also recorded on his service file].
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.