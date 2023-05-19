If Billy Robb was any older, he probably would've given the game away.
But after spending 12 months out with a torn pectoral muscle, he's joined the West Belconnen Warriors after moving to Canberra for work.
The 27-year-old suffered the tear two years ago and made his comeback playing for Darlington Point Coleambally in the Riverina last year.
He played the last few games of the season - including their grand final loss to the Leeton Galloping Greens.
His work in corporate finance has brought him to the capital and the Warriors.
Robb also played for Corrimal when he was living in Wollongong.
"I haven't really played for the last couple of years because I got COVID and then was injured," he said.
"I ruptured my pec and had COVID off. I played three games last year at the back end of the year at home and then I moved down here for work so started playing here.
"It was 12 months off [with the pec] ... It's hard to get back into training, but it's been good.
"If I was any older I probably would've finished."
Robb will line up in the forwards for the Warriors against the Woden Valley Rams at Kippax on Sunday.
They're coming off a 44-6 loss to the undefeated Queanbeyan Kangaroos last weekend - they're second loss in a row.
Robb said they'd been in all their other games right until the end.
They're sitting sixth on the ladder - just one win off second and behind the Rams, who have won their past two games.
"Being the defending premiers we've got a bit of a target on our backs so everyone steps up a little bit, but we're ready for it - anything they throw at us," Robb said.
"So we'll try and get the win at home.
"We'll get rid of that game [against the Kangaroos]. We took a lot away from it.
"We were a few troops down, but it was no excuse. We sort of gave up there a little bit. We'll go back, remember what it felt like and come back bigger and getter."
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP ROUND SIX
Saturday: Gungahlin Bulls v Queanbeyan Blues at Gungahlin, 3pm; Belconnen United Sharks v Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Bruce, 3pm; Yass Magpies v Tuggeranong Bushrangers at Yass, 3pm.
Sunday: West Belconnen Warriors v Woden Valley Rams at Kippax, 3pm.
KATRINA FANNING SHIELD ROUND THREE
Saturday: Harden Worhawks v Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Bruce, 10.30am; UC Stars v Goulburn Bulldogs at Kippax, 11.50am; Yass Magpies v Tuggeranong Bushrangers at Yass, 11.50am; Gungahlin Bulls v Queanbeyan Blues at Gungahlin, 1.20pm.
Sunday: West Belconnen Warriors v Woden Valley Rams at Kippax, 9.20am.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
