The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raider Corey Horsburgh the heir apparent for Josh Papali'i's State of Origin spot in Queensland Maroons

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 19 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh has been backed to take Josh Papali'i's Queensland spot. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh has been backed to take Josh Papali'i's Queensland spot. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Josh Papali'i has named the heir to his State of Origin throne - Canberra Raiders teammate Corey Horsburgh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.