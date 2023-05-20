He might still be one of the top props in the NRL, but Josh Papali'i felt he could no longer keep up with the pace of State of Origin.
It's why he's known since last year's game three win at Lang Park that it would be the last time he ran out for Queensland.
Papali'i officially announced his Origin retirement on Thursday and explained his reason's the following day.
He spoke to Maroons coach Billy Slater earlier in the week - a phone call he said was an emotional exchange between two passionate Queenslanders.
The pair played together in Papali'i's Origin debut - back in 2013 - and Slater was Papali'i's coach for his final game last year.
He's finished up with 23 Origin appearances across 10 seasons, including six series wins.
The 31-year-old has gone out on top, with many feeling he could've continued to play at the top level.
But Papali'i was proud of what he's accomplished for the Maroons and felt it was time to move on.
"I've known for a long time I was going to make the call," he said.
"I think I've known since the third game last year that that was going to be my last game.
"I just knew. You know as a player when it's time to finish up and especially in that arena.
"It's a tough game and I just didn't think I would keep up with the pace."
Papali'i couldn't go past their 2020 triumph as a highlight.
That year's Queensland side was labelled the worst Maroons team in Origin history by the Sydney media.
But with Wayne Bennett as coach, Queensland won the series opener at Adelaide Oval before going on to wrap it up at Lang Park in game three.
"You can't go past winning series, [but] 2020 was pretty special," Papali'i said.
"Being tagged as the worst Maroons side ever and going out and winning that last game at Suncorp. That's something special.
"Any series win you were part of was always special. Some special memories and some lifetime friends."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart had nothing but respect for what Papali'i accomplished on the Origin stage.
How could he not - given the number of times Papali'i could be seen in the Canberra sheds, sitting quietly in the corner, completely exhausted, after backing up for his beloved Green Machine just days after Origin.
"He's had a wonderful representative career and to be able to leave on your terms is an even greater gift," Stuart said.
"What he says shows the humility and respect he has for Queensland in saying he was giving other players the opportunity to start their Origin careers and start their development.
"Nothing but respect for Josh in the way he's left the arena."
Papali'i was looking forward to spending more time with his young family.
He's pulled the pin a month after Raiders teammate Jack Wighton called time on his own representative career.
Papali'i felt Wighton had done so prematurely and still had plenty to give to the Blues.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
But Wighton wanted to go out on top after winning the World Cup with Australia last year.
While having the pair playing for the Raiders throughout the Origin period will be an obvious boost for the Green Machine, Papali'i said games wouldn't just win themselves because the duo were there - they still have to do the work to win them.
"It's going to be awesome to finally get the byes after a long 10 years and do some family things for once," Papali'i said.
"But in saying that the Raiders get me and Jack back and all the international boys playing the games where we usually miss.
"It's a massive focus for me and Jack to play well even though we're not playing rep footy.
"In saying that I still think Jack Wighton's a bit premature on his call - I still think he's got a lot to give to NSW, but it's a positive for Queensland."
NRL ROUND 12
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (C), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. James Schiller, 19. Hohepa Puru, 20. Brad Schneider, 21. Corey Harawira-Naera, 22. Nick Cotric.
Sea Eagles squad: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jason Saab, 3. Brad Parker, 4. Tolutau Koula, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Josh Schuster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Taniela Paseka, 9. Lachlan Croker, 10. Sean Keppie, 11. Haumole Olakau'atu, 12. Ben Trbojevic, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Samuela Fainu, 16. Ethan Bullemor, 17. Ben Condon. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Morgan Harper, 20. Cooper Johns, 21. Morgan Boyle, 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.