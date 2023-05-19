The Radford Art Show is hotly contested, both by the artists and the patrons who make tracks to snap up many sought-after works submitted from across Canberra and the region.
More than 500 works by 140 artists are now on display in the college hall, which is open this weekend for people to view and purchase the pieces.
It is the 39th year the show has celebrated the work of local and regional artists, as well as student art.
Radford College Parents and Friends Committee president Lisa McPherson said she was glad to see so many diverse works submitted.
"It's been really impressive this year," she said.
The local community was also involved, with residents from Calvary Aged Care preparing drawings and paintings which are also on display.
Radford College head of art Elizabeth Chase said students were thrilled to also have their works displayed and judged as part of the show.
"The students are always intrigued to see what professional artists do and it encourages them in their own work," she said. "And to have their own work displayed in the same venue, enhances their interest and skills in the subject."
Subjects by the students ranged from Rubik's cubes to rabbits; landscapes to portraits.
"There's some amazing work, that the students have brought in after working on them in their own home," Ms Chase said.
"And it's great to see that passion is continuing outside the classroom."
The artworks were judged by the National Gallery of Australia's head curator of international art Russell Storer.
"I've enjoyed seeing artists looking at the local landscapes, local subject matter, revelling in the environment here," he said. "But just the diversity of artists as well, is really great. And the strength of the student work is wonderful."
Curator Camelia Smith said there was a lot of stunning work in the show.
"I absolutely love the inclusion of the children's work - it's beautiful," she said.
The show has its gala opening on Friday night and continues on Saturday and Sunday in the school hall from 10am to 4pm. Student prize winners will be announced on Sunday.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
