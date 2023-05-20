The Canberra Times
Agnew Building Supplies Pty Ltd held responsible for failing in work health and safety obligations

TP
By Tim Piccione
May 21 2023 - 5:30am
The truck and crane used by the worker. Picture supplied
A building company has admitted endangering the health and safety of an employee after a man was crushed by a load of lumber, leaving him with spinal, rib and eye socket fractures.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

