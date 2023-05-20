In any courtroom, "the interests of justice" are a critical issue to be considered.
The term usually comes up as lawyers debate the issues in a specific case.
But there is nothing normal about what is going on at the moment, with the criminal justice system itself on trial in the ACT.
Squarely in the firing line is one of its most important figures, Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC.
Mr Drumgold took leave this week after coming under fire at an inquiry into how he, and other authorities, handled the case of Bruce Lehrmann, whose trial over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins was aborted.
It was Mr Drumgold who first called for the inquiry, accusing police of inappropriately pressuring him not to pursue the case and of aligning themselves with lawyers for the accused former Liberal Party staffer.
He initially feared a political conspiracy was afoot, but he now admits he was wrong.
The top prosecutor's backflip was just one of numerous blows landed during his bruising week in the witness box at the inquiry.
He has also faced criticism for misrepresenting a document in court, not doing enough to stop an infamous speech that delayed the trial, and making unnecessary comments at a press conference.
Mr Lehrmann's barrister, Steven Whybrow SC, even accused Mr Drumgold of "absolutely" failing to act as an impartial minister of justice, expressing fears the prosecutor "aligned himself with Ms Higgins".
Having been forced to make so many admissions and concessions, one would think Mr Drumgold's position is now in peril.
READ MORE:
It is rapidly becoming untenable, with public confidence in him and his office sure to be shaken after the public way in which his evidence has played out so far.
Mr Drumgold's relationship with police also looks to be beyond repair, given he unfairly cast suspicion on the integrity of officers with the unfounded suggestion they were complicit in a political conspiracy.
But the inquiry has shown this relationship has been strained for some time.
Mr Drumgold's belief that police have "a skills deficit", which has resulted in many sexual assault investigations being terminated too early, may well turn out to be true.
And it may be that the evidence police give in the coming weeks exposes the need for new leadership on that side of the divide.
But the way things have unfolded thus far, it is impossible to see the divide being fixed with Mr Drumgold in his current role.
While on leave for the next few weeks, he should seriously consider whether the interests of justice would be best served by him making his current absence permanent.
As long as the rift exists, public confidence in the legal system will be damaged.
That is not in the interests of justice.
