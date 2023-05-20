The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC must consider future

By Sunday Canberra Times
May 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Drumgold SC outside the inquiry. Picture by Gary Ramage
Shane Drumgold SC outside the inquiry. Picture by Gary Ramage

In any courtroom, "the interests of justice" are a critical issue to be considered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.