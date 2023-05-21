The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: May 22, 1983

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
May 22 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1983.
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1983.

On this day in 1983, Canberra was included in the NSW Rail Authority promotion to encourage more travellers back to the joys of railway travel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.