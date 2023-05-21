Times Past: May 22, 1983

On this day in 1983, Canberra was included in the NSW Rail Authority promotion to encourage more travellers back to the joys of railway travel.
Thousands of people queued at Canberra railway station and stations throughout NSW for return rail tickets worth up to $140 but only costing around $3.
Five-thousand people queued at Sydney's Central Station alone. A queue formed at Canberra Railway Station at 9am, extending through the waiting room and out into the car park.
"It was incredible," Canberra stationmaster Noel Bunt said.
"We had three men working flat out from 9 o'clock until it gradually let up at 3.30 in the afternoon.
"Canberra was allotted 600 tickets, and apart from a few spots available for a trip to Sydney on Saturday afternoon, for which we can't supply a return, they have all gone.
"The trains, plus the extra ones, are booked to capacity and the most popular trips seem to be to Sydney and the mountains."
A spokesman for the State Rail Authority in Sydney said the "rediscover rail" promotion, believed the largest undertaken by a rail authority in Australia, was designed to lure people back to train travel.
"Since the advent of the motorcar 40 years ago [1943], 80 per cent of country travel is done by car," he said. "The trains only have 20 per cent of the market."
The tickets were on sale at 14 metropolitan stations and 60 country stations. All tickets for country travel sold out.
Even though the promotion was a success and rail staff were happy, the authority expected to break even on the sale, but whether there would be a repeat would be another matter.
