Hudson Creighton was riding high.
Having led Queanbeyan to a John I Dent Cup grand final victory and starred for Australia A on tours of the Pacific Islands and Japan, the Brumbies centre had emerged as a Wallabies smokey for this year's World Cup.
Even a pre-season quad tear couldn't slow Creighton's momentum as he geared up for another Super Rugby campaign.
Then the emerging talent tore his other quad and everything came to a grinding halt.
Months of arduous rehabilitation work followed, the only positive Creighton had already completed the process once.
"The first one was basically right at the end of the first block of pre-season," Creighton said. "I was looking to train really hard knowing I'd have a good second half of pre-season. Then having that same feeling as I had in the other leg, I knew it'd happened again after all that hard work.
"On the flipside I knew what the plan of attack was and having a finish line in sight was really good for me to keep focused and driving forward."
Creighton put an end to months of frustration when he returned to the field for the Whites in April and played three minutes off the bench for the Brumbies last week.
On Saturday, he will make his first Super Rugby start in the ACT's clash with the Western Force in Perth.
Given everything he's achieved for the Brumbies and Australia A, even Creighton finds it slightly strange to be preparing for his first start.
"It's a bit of a weird one, playing international players but not having started in Super Rugby," he said.
"I've played enough games to know I've just got to do my job for the team. If that's starting or coming off the bench, just going out there and playing the best footy I can is the best thing for me and the team."
Creighton's time with Queanbeyan is central to his rise as a player and eventual return from injury.
The centre had a breakout season with the Brumbies before he starred for the Whites in their run to the John I Dent Cup. Australia A honours followed and he had his sights on a big 2023.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham didn't hesitate to utilise the local competition in Creighton's return from injury as he looks to increase the depth of club rugby.
"There's a really good quality of game that the boys can jump back into and get some good match fitness and improve their game," Larkham said. "That's what we've seen with Huddy this year. He's scored a couple of good tries, but he's been really tested in the last couple of weeks.
"It's put him in a good position to perform at the next level up."
The Brumbies are understrength for Saturday night's clash, coach Stephen Larkham forced to rest a host of stars due to Rugby Australia's load management policy.
Creighton will start at outside centre in place of Len Ikitau, in a side also missing Tom Wright and Nic White.
The Brumbies are desperate to tighten their grip on second place on the ladder and Creighton knows the clash is an opportunity to secure his place in the 23 in the run to the finals.
"This is my opportunity to show the skill level I've got and why I should be considered in the team week to week," Creighton said.
