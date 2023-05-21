The Canberra Times
ACT government justified in Calvary Public Hospital Bruce takeover

By Letters to the Editor
May 22 2023 - 5:30am
Relations between the Little Company of Mary and ACT Health have been strained for many years. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
It is a little difficult to see the neutrality in The Canberra Times coverage of the Little Company of Mary - ACT Health stoush. The benign priestly smiles or indignant grimaces of Catholic clergy on the front pages belies an undercurrent of religious righteousness that is far from reality.

