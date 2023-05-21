It is a little difficult to see the neutrality in The Canberra Times coverage of the Little Company of Mary - ACT Health stoush. The benign priestly smiles or indignant grimaces of Catholic clergy on the front pages belies an undercurrent of religious righteousness that is far from reality.
Anne Cahill's suggestion that all is sweetness and light is wrong. The fact that "negotiations" have come to the point of separation clearly indicates more than religious intolerance.
Relations between ACT Health and LCM at Calvary have been forever strained and in my more than 20 years of service with ACT Health many doctors have never felt welcomed or comfortable at the northside facility.
It is a different culture indeed, but the culture wars are perpetuated by LCM, not ACT Health. Comparison with other states is not helpful.
No other state has more than one-third of its hospital healthcare dependent on a minority religious order.
It would be OK if LCM managed a private hospital, or contracted for some public services within a hospital, but it is not OK for healthcare delivery to be dictated by LCM because of market dominance.
It is also disturbing that other religious leaders feel uncomfortable at this hospital also. I can put the Gideons bible into a drawer out of sight but hiding cheap religious iconography off the walls is a little more tricky.
Religion of any denomination has no place in the delivery of core public health services. It does have a place in supporting healthcare with compassion, understanding and tolerance through humble service and wisdom.
Your article ("Muslim chaplain wants more Calvary access", canberratimes.com.au, May 19) suggests Calvary's contemporary pastoral care model is obstructive to non-Christian pastoral care providers.
The article fails to state that Calvary does not have chaplains on staff of any faith and that our pastoral care professionals are of various backgrounds.
It also fails to outline how the pastoral care team works directly with credentialled and non-credentialled faith-based representatives, cultural representatives and members of the community to directly respond to specific spiritual requests from patients, families and staff.
We note the article references no information provided directly by Canberra Health Services.
A review was undertaken into the Canberra Hospital's Spiritual Support Services late last year; Calvary Public Hospital Bruce's director pastoral care was part of this.
This review held up the service at Calvary as an example to which they aspire.
I was wrong in my assertion that there is no reason to expect any changes to be made to pastoral care at Calvary as a result of the ACT government's takeover.
As Steve Evans reports ("Muslim chaplain wants more Calvary access", canberratimes.com.au, May 19), the level of pastoral care allowed at Calvary appears to be dependent on one's particular brand of religious (or non-deist) faith.
The government's takeover is therefore likely to lead to a much more inclusive approach to pastoral care, to the benefit of all patients.
Advocates have criticised staff and police who responded to the Cooma aged care facility where a resident was tasered due to behaviour with an alleged weapon.
Anyone with a family member in a secure, high-care dementia ward around Australia, and who has spent extended time within the facility, would have witnessed the reality of daily life.
Join your loved one in the dining room; with residents in the communal areas; or walk the corridors and you will see, as my family and I have, daily resident agitation, aggression and unpredictable behaviour related to the progressive mental, emotional and behavioural impairments of dementia.
Our loved ones can't be pharmacologically over-sedated on a daily basis, either. There would rightly be an outcry.
Within my mum's secure facility in Perth there was an incident where one resident was pushed by another, resulting in a fractured hip.
The victim of the fall did not survive subsequent surgery.
What would critical advocates have to say about this if it had been their mother who was pushed?
Nursing home staff overall do a good job, in tough conditions, of keeping safety, routine, order and care in place while managing the complex needs of these vulnerable residents.
Our back lawn is a bit of a hodge-podge of grass types but it is mostly green and a regular snacking stop for our local and seasonal big birds that search out the grubs with relish.
Parrots and smaller birds also visit.
They accept that kids and trikes are part of the landscape and there has never been a swooping scare.
Plastic (or artificial) turf is just pretend.
Real lawn is worth the exercise and effort. Yes, artificial turf has too many drawbacks.
I am prepared to believe someone thought painting chevrons on the Tuggeranong Parkway would give the appearance that something was being done to reduce rear-end accidents. But I can't believe they thought it would make a real difference.
In the same way that car drivers regularly cut in in front of trucks and buses whose drivers are trying to leave a safe distance between the vehicle in front, drivers also pull in front of cars that do the same.
Anyone who keeps a safe distance, whether chevrons are present or not, are just providing an opportunity for someone else to cut in on them.
In light traffic this is no big deal.
However, in heavy traffic it is a pain for those who are trying to do the right thing.
It's no wonder that people give up on trying to leave a safe distance between themselves and other vehicles.
Chevrons were never going to work, and if they had, can you imagine the increased lengths of traffic queues on the Parkway during peak periods?
It is heartening to see volunteers at the Cooma Men's Shed are helping to protect the endangered grassland earless dragon by providing small PVC tube shelters.
This contrasts starkly with the approach of the ACT government which blames the dragons's plight on eastern grey kangaroos it has been cruelly killing for the past 15 years.
According to documents released under FOI 29,595 adults have been shot since 2009 and 4302 pouch joeys have been bludgeoned to death over the past five years alone.
The culls continue despite the law to protect sentient creatures.
How can a Greens environment minister justify sticking with crouching shooters rather than helping house hidden dragons?
In reply to Dr Douglas Mackenzie (Letters, May 16), cutting down the dead and dying trees beside the Albert Hall was not a massacre but a rescue.
It is so good to see the beautiful heritage building again and to know it is safe if a bushfire broke out and live embers fell on the dead trees. There are dead trees all around Canberra. Cutting them down is not a massacre.
Those discussing the siting for a new Canberra stadium should be aware that in the 1920s Manuka Oval was known as Manuka Park Circle Open Field.
It had tree plantings to identify it as a recreation area. Some of those trees still stand. The Manuka Oval shopping and entertainment precinct took 103 years to become what it is.
The thought bubble of a sporting arena in Civic just doesn't cut the mustard. It was never planned for and should not be shoehorned into an unsuitable area.
The proposed new Canberra Theatre is shown jammed into a corner and partly hidden by City Hill. Take a look at the Civic pool site. A great place for a theatre-cum-convention centre.
One doesn't need to go back to 2013 to find an upset final-round loss ("Brumbies urged to learn lessons of 2013", May 16): last round last year the Brumbies lost by 10 points to the bottom-placed Moana Pasifika.
Of the nine (non-COVID-affected) seasons from the 2012 Jake White turnaround, the Brumbies lost five final-round matches. That critical 2013 loss was to the bottom-ranked Australian team; the previous year it was to the bottom New Zealand team (costing a finals spot). Three of those five losses were major upsets.
With Western Force undefeated at home and clinging to a finals spot, last round stumbles and a game against the table-topping Chiefs, a top-two spot is far from locked in.
I look forward to the day when an Australian Prime Minister calls a US President at 2am Washington time to inform them that he or she has called off a long-planned official visit.
Steven Hurren (Letters, May 19) wonders who is our head of state? The answer is simple. It is the King of Australia (sic). His vice-regal representative is the Governor-General. And yes, we are in the 21st century.
Steven Hurren (Letters, May 19) asserts that "the monarch has no part in the decisions made by the Governor-General in accordance with the constitution". The so-called "Palace Letters" relating to the dismissal of the Whitlam government would suggest otherwise.
Noel Pearson has said if the Voice doesn't get up reconciliation is off. This sounds ominously like a threat.
I wonder whether the compensation paid to the Little Company of Mary will be the next Mr Fluffy; unexpected and derailing other plans. Though I'll bet the tram is not one of them.
The term of the Commissioner of Taxation expires in February next year. The Treasurer would be wise to look carefully at the selection criteria used by those providing him with a shortlist of candidates and to consider how some recent outside appointments in the tax arena have played out.
Hear, hear, Graham Carter (Letters, May 12). A sporting facilities plan for Bruce looking towards a Commonwealth Games bid is just common sense. Bus lanes totally separated from all other traffic to get spectators in and out from each venue quickly should be a mandatory design feature.
I settled down to read The Canberra Times's Defence Review but stopped as soon as I realised most of the articles were written by Bradley Perrett. His contributions on China are so far off the mark I can't imagine them being any better on Defence.
"We need to get more productive," says the RBA. Not a hope. People want a four-day week for the same pay, manufacturing has passed to China, we are increasingly lazy but still complain of insufficient pay. My concern is for the shrinking number of people who still do an honest day's work.
The federal and ACT governments built Calvary and pay its maintenance and operating costs. Canberra Health Services should be responsible for running it. If the Vatican builds a Canberra hospital and pays for its upkeep then the Little Company of Mary would have every right to run it as they think fit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.