"Books have never been out of style in my family," says Maggie. "I send my 14-year-old triplet grandchildren a box of books for each Christmas and birthday - new ones, some of my old favourites, some that my kids enjoyed, whatever. Two of the grandkids devour them - inhale them, maybe. The third one takes it more slowly and is more selective, but I hooked him with Hitchhiker. They all cried over The Snow Goose. They are getting into the Tomorrow series. And these are all physical, paper pages that you turn with your hand and read in bed with a bed-lamp on."

