The alleged Tasering of 95-year-old Clare Nowland in a nursing home in Cooma was such a shocking event it's no wonder it has become national news.
The imagination struggles to comprehend how a woman of that age, even with a knife in hand, could pose a threat to officers so grave they would deploy a stun gun on her.
Her parish priest, Father Mark Croker, put it this way: "I just can't imagine it - the shock of it is the age of the lady - she is frail and aged."
Ms Nowland has dementia. Anyone who has seen loved ones affected by this disease would sympathise with how a "beautiful soul", a former volunteer at the local branch of Vinnies, might find herself in a state of extreme agitation. It is a tragic, cruel disease in so many ways.
This incident, which has left her in a critical condition, is being in investigated, including by homicide detectives.
But what should also be investigated is what the NSW police have said about it.
On Wednesday evening, our night reporter filed a story based on a five-line media release, which described how an elderly woman was hospitalised after "an interaction with police".
An interaction.
Police-speak is infamous for calling a spade a long-handled, soil extraction device. Offenders "decamp in a southerly direction". It's often laughably silly.
But think about that word "interaction" as a euphemism for shooting a frail, great-grandmother with a stun gun.
What sort of craven, cynical thinking would lead a media department to say that, while deliberately leaving out any mention of a Taser?
Were any of us to be asked to imagine the kind of "interaction" between officers and a 95-year-old and how it might lead to her being injured, no one, surely, would imagine weapons being produced and fired in a nursing home.
That was obviously the intent, despite the best efforts since to spin it another way.
Presumably the hope of this kind of media misinformation was that the "critical incident investigation", cop-speak for an internal review, would happen without anyone paying much attention.
But word got out. The simple, shocking fact of a tiny, 95-year-old woman being shot by Taser could not be obscured, as far away and tucked away as Cooma may have seemed to those at police HQ. An internal review has expanded into something much greater now.
Of all the ways police (and other branches of government) abuse their power, the treatment of words and information as a currency to dole out, as a way to embellish, to misportray and to cover-up, is arguably the worst.
It undermines trust. It aids the evasion of scrutiny. It is the tool of a bully; one that controls information and benefits from vast legal and institutional protection.
The same statement issued on Wednesday night concluded, blandly: "No further details are available at this time."
That was a lie. Details, unfathomable details, were available.
But someone chose to type "interaction" and hide them away.
