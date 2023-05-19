It's hard to know who was more excited when Declan Meredith signed with the ACT Brumbies last year. Declan or his dad.
The 23-year-old's father was a huge Stephen Larkham fan and played a key role in ensuring his son's playing style was modelled on the Wallabies legend.
It was no coincidence Declan joined Wests when he moved to Canberra and a Brumbies call up soon followed. Unsurprisingly, Wayne was starstruck when he had the chance to meet his hero earlier this year.
"My dad is a big fan of Bernie so I knew of him from a very early age," Meredith said. "He tried to replicate my game around his so I knew Bernie quite well before I moved down here.
"Once I moved down here, it was quite well-known that Bernie has a big presence in the community and a living legend.
"Dad was pretty stoked when I moved. I introduced Bernie to dad at the airport in New Zealand and I've never seen dad so starstruck in my life."
Meredith has his sights on a new achievement on Saturday when he leads Wests into battle against Gungahlin in the first edition of the Larkham-Caputo Cup at Jamison Oval.
The pair are the most capped Wallabies from the two clubs and Larkham said the trophy will add an extra edge to an already intense rivalry.
"It's a little bit of recognition for what we've done in the past," Larkham said. "It makes you feel quite special and I think the concept is a really good concept.
"We're trying to get a little bit more rivalry between some of the teams in the John I Dent Cup to put a bit more feeling into the games."
Larkham and Caputo engaged in a number of fierce battles throughout their career, the former leading Wests to the John I Dent Cup in 1993 before stepping up to the Brumbies and Wallabies.
Caputo had a number of successful seasons of his own and led the Eagles to numerous trophies as a player and coach.
This one, however, is the one he hopes Gungahlin claim.
"Steve was a little bit like myself, he played all his junior footy at Wests and I was a Darra boy playing all my junior rugby at Darra," Caputo said.
"The clubs are very similar as far as how they were established, born out of schools, so there's a lot of alignment between the two clubs and the history is quite similar.
"It's a really good thing to have the two clubs combining and the cup putting a bit of meaning to it."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
