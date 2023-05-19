World Bee Day at the Capital Region Farmers Market on Saturday

The Canberra Region Farmers Market will be celebrating World Bee Day on Saturday.
There will be a bee information stall, beekeepers, honey producers and fresh produce that relies on bees for pollination.
Visitors can sample a traditional Slovenian Honey Breakfast and explore honey-themed produce via a World Bee Day scavenger hunt.
For children, there's bee badge making and colouring in.
For those who enjoy gardening, there will be plenty of plant growers to help get you started with bee friendly garden ideas.
The market is at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday from 7am to 11.30am.
