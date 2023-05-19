The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Presets announce 20 Years. 20 Nights tour to make 20th anniversary

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Presets are heading to Canberra later this year. Picture supplied
The Presets are heading to Canberra later this year. Picture supplied

The Presets may have graced some of the biggest stages in the world, but the Sydneysiders are taking it back to where it all began - and they're coming to Canberra in the process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.