The Presets may have graced some of the biggest stages in the world, but the Sydneysiders are taking it back to where it all began - and they're coming to Canberra in the process.
The duo announced their upcoming tour, 20 Years. 20 Nights on Friday, which will see them playing at small clubs and bars, reconnecting with the electric spirit that got them making music in the first place.
"We've been lucky enough to play the biggest stages and festivals in the world over the past 20 years," one half of The Presets Kim Moyes says, "but nothing compares to the buck-wild intensity of an intimate party. They are an entirely different beast and we can't wait to unleash over these 20 nights."
In 2003 the two Sydneysiders started making music together in their inner-city studio, before banging out DJ sets in small clubs, testing out tracks they'd made together at home.
In the 20 years since, The Presets' live show has grown into an audio-visual behemoth that's graced festival stages around the world.
But a recent visit to a Sydney nightclub where the duo cut their teeth has inspired the guys to celebrate their anniversary by going back to where it all began.
"DJing in small clubs is a whole different experience to performing our usual live show on the big stage with the lights and visuals and things like that," one half of The Presets Julian Hamilton says.
"It is more freewheeling and immediate - we feed off the energy of the crowd, weaving our own tracks in with classic jams by our favourite artists. So it's a 20 years celebration of not only our music, but also all the incredible tunes that inspire us. Plus we get a chance to throw in a few unreleased surprises too."
The Presets will be at Kambri, ANU, on August 26. Tickets are on sale from Moshtix.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
